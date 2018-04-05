HuffPost Announces A Series Of New Hires

HuffPost today announced a series of new hires in newsrooms across the globe, as well as news roles for a number of existing staff. This infusion of great new talent represents our commitment to building the best and most relevant news organization in the world.

Aman Sethi has officially started in his new role as editor-in-chief of HuffPost India. Before coming to HuffPost, Aman was an editor at Hindustan Times, and, before that, he worked as the Africa correspondent for The Hindu. His work has appeared in The Guardian, Granta and Foreign Policy, and he is the author of A Free Man, a book about Delhi’s invisible economy, and life on the streets among construction workers and tea sellers.

Jess Brammar has joined HuffPost UK as Head of News. Jess comes from the BBC where she worked on the flagship news program Newsnight as deputy editor. Prior to working at the BBC, Jess was a producer for ITV News and news editor on ITV News Business.

Yvette Cabrera has joined the enterprise team, covering environmental justice. Most recently, Yvette worked as an investigative reporter for ThinkProgress, reporting on issues at the intersection of criminal justice, immigration and the environment. Previously, she reported for the International Center for Journalists, the Guardian U.S., the Voice of OC, Mission & State, KCBS in Los Angeles, the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Times, and KCET-TV. Her work has been honored by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, and the Journalism Center on Children & Families’ Casey Medals for Meritorious Journalism Awards. Her home base will be our San Francisco office. She starts April 9.

Kevin Robillard joins as a senior politics reporter from Politico, where he has been covering campaigns for the past four years. Readers have long followed Kevin’s political reporting for his scoops, insights and analysis on all the races, and he’s joining HuffPost to lead 2018 midterms coverage. Previously, Kevin covered transportation policy at Politico and was fact-checking politicians in the D.C. region for the website TBD.com. Kevin will be based in D.C. He starts April 23.

Audiences have already read Molly Redden’s work on HuffPost — she authored this scoop about an assault and two firings at a top progressive political firm. Molly previously worked at the Guardian, Mother Jones, and The New Republic, and her freelance work has appeared in Grist, New York, Slate, and The Atlantic. Molly will be based in New York, and will be focusing on stories about politics as a workplace. She starts April 9.

Mike Barry joined as head of audience this week. Previously, he was head of audience growth for People and Entertainment Weekly digital, where he led each brand to 40% increases in monthly unique visitors and cemented the People-EW network as #1 in comScore’s Entertainment News category. Prior to that, he served as head of audience for Guardian US, where he helped deliver 30% growth in unique browsers and 35% growth in page views. While at Guardian US, he also led audience efforts for The Counted - a project to enumerate how many Americans were killed by police in 2015 and 2016 - which won an Amnesty International Media Award, led to legislative changes around the country and compelled the US Department of Justice to revamp its statistical gathering for law enforcement-related killings. His new role marks a bit of a homecoming for him: he was a political video editor for HuffPost back in 2012.

HuffPost’s newest front page editor, Priya Arora, was previously a front page editor at Yahoo. Prior to joining Oath, she was a web editor with Hearst Business Media, and a content editor at India.com. She previously served as a board member for SALGA NYC, the tri-state area’s South Asian LGBTQ+ organization. As an activist, she has spoken, performed, and presented at various LGBTQ+ events across the country. Priya’s educational background in mental health has fueled her passion for capturing and fostering the narratives of LGBTQ+ people of color.

Michael Hobbes is joining HuffPost as a reporter covering economic trends, and he will continue to be a contributor to HuffPost Highline. His Highline story “FML,” about the terrifying financial future millennials face, was nominated for a National Magazine Award and a Webby award. It was also #1 in total engaged minutes of any HuffPost story in 2017. His other Highline story from 2017, “Together Alone,” about the epidemic of gay loneliness, came in second in engaged minutes. Michael used to work in human rights, and he has also written for Slate, The New Republic, Pacific Standard, and Foreign Policy. He will be based in Seattle and starts on April 9.

Mark Lebetkin joined the copy desk last month. He comes to us from Law360, where he was a senior editor and acting copy chief. He’s also worked at TheActiveTimes.com and the NY Daily News. Mark has a master’s in journalism from NYU and went to Duke for his undergrad. He’s from North Carolina. Mark is based in NYC.

Andy Dangerfield has joined HuffPost UK as Executive Editor, Distribution. Andy was previously Head of News Curation for Buzzfeed UK where he was responsible for delivering news and political coverage across multiple platforms.

Earlier this year, Vicky Frost joined HuffPost UK as Executive Editor for Lifestyle. Vicky comes from a Deputy Membership Editor role at The Guardian. She previously worked as Culture and Features Editor for the launch of Guardian Australia.