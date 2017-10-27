U.S. NEWS
10/27/2017 12:25 pm ET

Hikes, Bikes & Sights: HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Casper

Wyoming, you're stunning. 😍

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Rolling into week six of our Listen To America road trip, HuffPost took a breath of fresh air in Casper, Wyoming.

Many come to Casper to experience the great outdoors, which you can enjoy any number of ways. There are dozens of biking and hiking trails across Casper Mountain, or you can take a ride down the North Platte River. Casper appeals to all sorts of fishers, ski fans and adrenaline junkies.

The city’s trails aren’t just enjoyable and gorgeous ― they’re also historical! Casper was once the only point of convergence between the Oregon, California, Mormon and Pony Express trails.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost hiked and ventured around Casper, stopping by David Street Station to talk to locals. We also held a panel at Frontier Brewing Company about what Wyoming schools can do for funds in a post-bust economy. You can take a look at our time in Casper below:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People talk at the HuffPost tents during HuffPost's visit to Casper, Wyoming, on Oct. 13, 2017, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sarah Rudkin signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Melanie Urwiller is interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Casper.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Chad Pollock, Trenton Reynolds and Mallory Pollock play a jumbo game of Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Trenton Reynolds plays a game of jumbo Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Mallory Pollock, Trenton Reynolds and Chad Pollock try to find a loose block while playing a game of Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    JM Rieger interviews people during HuffPost's visit to Casper.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The U.S. and Wyoming state flags in Casper.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Casper Mountain as seen from town.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Seth Klamann, along with panelists Dicky Shanor, Dirk Andrews, Chris Rothfuss, Bill Landen and Rachael Schuh, take part in the event "When the Money Runs Out: Funding Schools in a Post-Bust Economy" at Frontier Brewing and Taproom on Oct. 13, 2017.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dirk Andrews answers questions.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Audience members at "When the Money Runs Out: Funding Schools in a Post-Bust Economy" at Frontier Brewing and Taproom.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dicky Shanor speaks during "When the Money Runs Out."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Becky Corkill asks questions of the panel at "When the Money Runs Out."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Seth Klamann asks questions of the panelists.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    State Sen. Bill Landen (R) speaks during "When the Money Runs Out."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Mark Russ asks questions during "When the Money Runs Out."

HuffPost
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
