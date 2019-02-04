How To Use Google Home And Alexa To Listen To HuffPost's News Briefing

Forget coffee. Start your day off with the perfect blend of HuffPost’s need-to-know headlines and lifestyle content with the daily news brief “Don’t Sleep On It.”

Google Home

There are two ways you can listen to “Don’t Sleep On It” on your Google Home.

You can simply say, “Hey, Google, play ‘Don’t Sleep On It.’” And voila!

Or, if you want to add HuffPost to your list of news sources so that “Don’t Sleep On It” automatically plays when you ask for news, follow the steps below. (This is the best way to ensure you can get HuffPost’s news brief every day).

1. Open the Google Home app.

Google Home Screenshot

2. Click on “Settings.”

Google Home Screenshot

3. Scroll down to “Google Assistant Services” and click “More settings.”

Google Home Screenshot

4. Click on the “Services” tab.

Google Home Screenshot

5. Click “News.”

Google Home Screenshot

6. Scroll down and click “Add news sources.”

Google Home Screenshot

7. Scroll down to the “Entertainment” section and check off “Don’t Sleep On It by HuffPost.”

Google Home Screenshot

If you’d like HuffPost to play first (which we recommend, naturally) follow the below instructions.

1. Go back and press “Change Order.”

Google Home Screenshot

2. Select “Don’t Sleep On It by HuffPost” and drag to top.

Google Home Screenshot

You will now hear “Don’t Sleep On It” by HuffPost whenever you ask your Google Home to play the news.

Amazon Echo Powered By Alexa

You can enable the “Don’t Sleep On It” skill on your Amazon Echo with the steps below. It will then be added to your queue.

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app.

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

2. Click on the menu icon at the top left.

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

3. Select “Skills & Games.”

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

4. Search for “Don’t Sleep On It” or “HuffPost” at the top right.

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

5. Click on “Don’t Sleep On It.”

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

6. Select and tap “Enable To Use.”

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

7. It should look like this once enabled:

Amazon Alexa Screenshot

Podcast Apps

You can also get “Don’t Sleep On It” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pocket Casts. Click below to subscribe to Apple podcasts and add to your library.