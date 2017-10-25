HuffPost Premiere: DRMCTHR's "Blacked Out"

DRMCTHR has been turning heads with an atmospheric sound that falters the line between indie rock and pop with light-hearted shoegaze instrumentals that create a dreamy ambience. Consisting of Chelsea Tyler (vocals), Bryan Czap (guitar), Craig Perkins (bass), and Billy Wahler (drums), the band made their debut in December 2013 with the release of their first EP, Wonderlust. Produced at Mystery Ton Studios & Valencia Recording by Kenny Eaton, Paul Leavitt, & DRMCTHR, Wonderlust has garnered over 70,000 plays on Spotify. The band soon went on to play a variety of shows, sharing the stage with bands such as Spitalfield, Post Modern, Geoff Rickly, Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties, Rookie of the Year, Modern Chemistry, Owel, and more.

Having faced several challenges since the release of Wonderlust, including member changes and at one point the near end of the band, DRMCTHR is back with a newfound confidence. A change in spelling of the band’s name marks a new era for DRMCTHR as it represents the loss they have experienced, but also a bolder, stronger representation of who they have become. The band has returned with a refined style and sound as they prepare to debut their full-length LP, Hold Your Love.

Check out the video for the LP’s second single, “Blacked Out,” below:

"'Blacked Out' was written at a tough time in my life. I wrote it from the perspective of the person I wanted to be, talking to the person I was at the time. We thought it was important to tell that story visually, as well. The video shows the broken version of myself and what I was going through at that point - waking up and realizing what I had done while I was on a bender - while the person I want to be is on the outside of the bedroom door, begging to be let in." - Chelsea Tyler