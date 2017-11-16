HuffPost Premiere: Moral Support's "Future/Past"

Philadelphia’s own Moral Support has released their second single, “Future/Past,” off of their upcoming EP Nowheresville.

Since their start in March 2017, Moral Support have exploded into the music scene and proven they're here to play. The Philadelphia-based five-piece fuses turbulent verses, catchy choruses, and unapologetic lyricism into one cohesive package bursting at the seams with energy. Within their first 6 months together, the band has shared the stage with prominent artists including Emarosa, The Color Morale, Slaves, Secrets, and Picturesque.

For vocalist, Tyler Lewandowski, the writing process began long before the band was ever an idea. Moral Support was started as an outlet to convey Lewandowski’s stresses and frustrations in a constructive, outward way. Each song is meticulously crafted, featuring aggressive riffs, quick drums, and a variety of vocal styles including screaming, singing, and spoken word.