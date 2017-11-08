HuffPost Premiere: The Complex Dialect, "One Constellation"

The Complex Dialect is a collective of musicians from Seattle, Washington, bound together by a need for growth and true expression. Formed by Earnie Ashwood (Guitar), Lola Campbell (Vocals), Bobby McGranahan (Bass), Gibraltar (Guitar), Craig Cinderich (Keys), Adam Cignatta (Vocals), Oz La’brae (Drums), and Deadmics (MC/Vocals), the 8-piece outfit reflects our tumultuous societal climate by pushing the boundaries of time signatures and thriving within atypical progressions. The Complex Dialect’s songs focus on the subject matter of uncomfortable truths as they use their platform to process how they feel, creating an interwoven conversation of ideas and reactions through their music. The Complex Dialect aims to encourage anyone who is struggling: “We look for non-conventional solutions to conventional problems. We strive to be the change we want to see in the world.”