HuffPost UK Hires Jess Brammar From BBC

From Polly Curtis, EIC HuffPost UK:

Today we’ve announced the appointment of Jess Brammar as Head of News, currently acting editor at BBC “Newsnight.” Jess’ appointment comes at a time when HuffPost UK is investing deeply in original and distinctive journalism and follows the recent recruitment of Vicky Frost as Lifestyle Editor from The Guardian.

Jess has held a number of senior editorial roles at BBC “Newsnight” since July 2014 and is currently Acting Editor, responsible for “Newsnight’s” overall output on television. At “Newsnight,” Jess was at the heart of the flagship BBC programme’s coverage of two UK general elections, the victory of Donald Trump, and the Brexit referendum – while also taking responsibility for growing the programme’s online audience.