People Can't Get Over Hugh Jackman's Shocked Face After His Golden Globes Loss

Hugh Jackman may be “The Greatest Showman,” but Twitter users noticed he just couldn’t hide his shock after losing out to James Franco at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.
Jackman appeared confused during Franco’s rambling acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
People on social media quickly turned Jackman’s baffled expression into a meme:
People had a few theories on Jackman’s look. Some thought he was just shocked he lost to Franco instead one of the other nominees in the category: Steve Carell, Ansel Elgort or Daniel Kaluuya.
Others thought he was disappointed because of the years of work he put into the movie:
Some speculated that Jackman was just dismayed by Franco taking away the real Tommy Wiseau’s Golden Globes moment:
Perhaps Chrissy Teigen, who became a meme for her “crying face” at the 2015 Golden Globes, can offer Jackman some pointers on going viral.