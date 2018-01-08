People Can't Get Over Hugh Jackman's Shocked Face After His Golden Globes Loss

Hugh Jackman may be “The Greatest Showman,” but Twitter users noticed he just couldn’t hide his shock after losing out to James Franco at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Jackman appeared confused during Franco’s rambling acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

People on social media quickly turned Jackman’s baffled expression into a meme:

Im Hugh Jackman watching James Franco win best actor pic.twitter.com/TXqa9yNdLa — katie ✨ (@katieenallen) January 8, 2018

Hugh Jackman’s face upon seeing he lost Best Actor for his circus musical to James Franco imitating Tommy Wiseau is my new favorite reaction image to everything ever.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f5zH4Rgky4 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2018

This was me when I found out James Franco won over Hugh Jackman, HOW?? pic.twitter.com/PKQZs1D03e — maddy (@dead0narrival_) January 8, 2018

Hugh Jackman's reaction to James Franco winning a gg over him, oil on canvas, 2018 pic.twitter.com/BzO9UV3ERr — ‏ً (@poedamcron) January 8, 2018

hugh jackman as joey tribbiani 2018 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6ftcKeA4UO — maria WATCH DIRK GENTLY ON NETFLIX (@nygmalpha) January 8, 2018

People had a few theories on Jackman’s look. Some thought he was just shocked he lost to Franco instead one of the other nominees in the category: Steve Carell, Ansel Elgort or Daniel Kaluuya.

Others thought he was disappointed because of the years of work he put into the movie:

yeah I guess james franco is ok but have you seen hugh jackman singing and dancing, putting his whole soul into the greatest showman which he worked on for 7 years total, that shit's breathtaking bro — nicole (@lokilaufeysoon) January 8, 2018

Some speculated that Jackman was just dismayed by Franco taking away the real Tommy Wiseau’s Golden Globes moment:

when u want to give credit, but not too much credit pic.twitter.com/tzR1Jep1ui — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2018

Damn it James Franco, even Hugh Jackman was all "Let Tommy Speak!" #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bIRyy8WUUH — Amber Osborne (@MissDestructo) January 8, 2018

He’s just amazed at the treasure that is Tommy Wiseau — 🇺🇸Zod 2020🇬🇧 (@StormWall82) January 8, 2018

Hugh jackman's face when james franco blocked tommy wiseau from the mic is my entire feeling on academy awards shows. — c o r p s e (@VaporShibe) January 8, 2018