Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Trolled Hugh Jackman's Love Letter To His Wife

Hugh Jackman penned a moving tribute to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on their 22rd anniversary on Wednesday.
The actor wrote:
But Ryan Reynolds wasn’t going to let the moment pass without a little snark:
Jackman and Reynolds have had a long-running mock feud, both on the screen ― where Jackman and his Wolverine character from the “X-Men” franchise is the butt of recurring “Deadpool” jokes ― and off, as the two have trolled each other online.
Rest assured it’s all in fun.
“Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings,” Reynolds said in 2016. “Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.”
