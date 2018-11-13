Hugh Jackman Recalls The Time Stan Lee Inadvertently Put Him In His Place

Actor Hugh Jackman honored the memory of Marvel Comics pioneer Stan Lee on Monday’s “Late Show” with a funny story about being inadvertently humbled by the “creative genius.”

The “X-Men” star (aka Wolverine) revealed to host Stephen Colbert how he was once embarrassingly snubbed by the entire 300-strong press pack on a Comic-Con red carpet because Lee was also in attendance — and everyone wanted to speak with and photograph him.

Jackman also praised Lee, who died Monday at the age of 95, as being “a true gentleman who had this glint in his eye.”

“He thought outside the box. He created a whole universe that changed the lives of many people, mine included,” he added.

Check out the full interview here:

Jackman also paid tribute on Twitter:

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018