Here’s What Is Coming To Hulu In June 2018

Hulu adds a few classic movies this June.
Key highlights: “Apollo 13” is a crowd-pleaser that now has renewed relevance given the recent death of moonwalker and Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean. “Brokeback Mountain,” “Punch Drunk Love” and “Trainspotting” are all critically lauded additions.
And perhaps consider watching “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy on Hulu (joining June 1) as a refresher before Amazon’s upcoming potentially billion-dollar “LOTR” show.
There are also a few notable show developments: Viceland projects are now going to be on Hulu; “The Bold Type” will premiere the first episode of Season 2 on Hulu before it airs on the Freeform channel; and Season 3 of “Rick and Morty” joins later in the month.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.
Arrivals
June 1
- “1492: Conquest of Paradise”
- “2 Days in the Valley”
- “A Beautiful Mind”
- “Across the Universe”
- “Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold”
- “Apollo 13”
- “Beer for My Horses”
- “Bio-Dome”
- “Blue Like Jazz”
- “Boots on the Ground”
- “Bowfinger”
- “Brokeback Mountain”
- “The Brothers Grimm”
- “Burnt Offerings”
- “Bull Durham”
- “The Burbs”
- “Chinese Box”
- “Drive Me Crazy”
- “Drop Zone”
- “East is East”
- “End of Days”
- “Escape from Alcatraz”
- “Event Horizon”
- “The Eye”
- “The Frozen Ground”
- “Hard Rain”
- “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man”
- “Hellboy”
- “The History Boys”
- “House of D”
- “I Am David”
- “Inside”
- “Into the West”
- “Leprechaun”
- “Leprechaun 2”
- “Leprechaun 3”
- “Leprechaun 4: In Space”
- “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood”
- “Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood”
- “Leprechaun: Origins”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
- “Mindhunters”
- “Mutant Species”
- “My Left Foot”
- “Nanny Mcphee”
- “Nurse 3D”
- “Panic”
- “The Pink Panther Strikes Again”
- “Punch Drunk Love”
- “The Quick and the Dead”
- “Rare Birds”
- “Religulous”
- “Restoration”
- “Revenge of the Pink Panther”
- “The Running Man”
- “Scary Movie 2”
- “Spawn”
- “Stanley & Iris”
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
- “Tamara”
- “Trainspotting”
- “Universal Soldier”
- “We Blew It”
- “Where the Skin Lies”
- “Windwalker”
June 3
- “Max 2: White House Hero”
- “Stargate”
June 5
- “The Bold Type” (Season 2 Pre-Premiere/Hulu airs episode before Freeform)
- “My Hero Academia” (Season 2 Part 2)
- “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 15 Premiere)
- “Lions for Lambs”
June 6
- “Gintama”
- “Out of the Dark”
June 7
- “Allure”
June 8
- “Abandoned” (Season 1)
- “Black Market” (Season 1)
- “Black Market Dispatches” (Season 1)
- “Bong Appetit” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Cloak & Dagger” (Series Premiere)
- “Cyberwar” (Seasons 1-2)
- “The Four” (Season 2 Premiere)
- “Flophouse” (Season 1)
- “Fuck That’s Delicious” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Gaycation” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Hate Thy Neighbor” (Season 1)
- “Huang’s World” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Nashville” (Season 6 Midseason Premiere)
- “Party Legends” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Weediquette” (Seasons 1-3)
- “What Would Diplo Do?” (Season 1)
- “Woman” (Season 1)
June 9
- “Precious”
- “Simon Says”
June 12
- “Disney Fairy Tale Wedding” (Series Premiere)
June 13
- “Bad Blood”
June 14
- “24 Hours to Hell & Back” (Series Premiere)
- “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” (Season 2)
June 15
- “Marlon” (Season 2 Premiere)
- “35 and Ticking”
- “Breakup at a Wedding”
- “Cabin Fever: Patient Zero”
- “The Clintons: An American Odyssey”
- “Hellbound: Hellraiser II”
- “The Houses October Built”
- “The Houses October Built 2”
- “Hunstville”
- “In Too Deep”
- “Low Down”
- “Middle of Nowhere”
- “Nina”
- “Playin’ For Love”
- “Sirens”
- “Smoke”
- “So This is Christmas”
- “Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak”
- “The Second Mother”
June 16
- “Silent Witness” (Seasons 10-21)
- “Baby Mama”
- “Killing for Love”
- “Transformers: The Last Knight”
June 17
- “Punisher: War Zone”
June 18
- “Shades of Blue” (Season 3 Premiere)
June 22
- “The Other Guy” (Season 1)
June 23
- “Rick and Morty” (Season 3)
- “Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle”
June 25
- “Ballet 422”
June 26
- “Shutter Island”
June 27
- “Swan Princess 8”
- “The Thousand Faces of Dunjia”
June 29
- “10 x 10”
June 30
- “EuroTrump”
Departures
June 30
- “30 Beats”
- “5 Days of War”
- “A League of Their Own”
- “A Simple Plan”
- “Accepted”
- “Agent”
- “Alter”
- “As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM”
- “Bad News Bears”
- “Basic Instincts”
- “Billy the Kid”
- “Cool Runnings”
- “Death Becomes Her”
- “Desperately Seeking Susan”
- “Eye for an Eye”
- “Fever”
- “Home of the Brave”
- “Horsemen”
- “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”
- “Internal Affairs”
- “Jane Eyre”
- “K2”
- “Knock Knock”
- “Ladybugs”
- “Legionario”
- “Life Stinks”
- “Marathon Man”
- “Married to the Mob”
- “Mystery Team”
- “Private Violence”
- “Project Nim”
- “Quigley Down Under”
- “Roxanne”
- “Shanghai Surprise”
- “Small Soldiers”
- “Snake Eyes”
- “Spanglish”
- “Stand Up Guys”
- “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”
- “Stories We Tell”
- “Superstar”
- “Tenderness”
- “Texas Killing Fields”
- “Thunder Soul”
- “Trading Mom”
- “Up In Smoke”
- “Uptown Girls”
- “Wishmaster”
- “Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies”
- “Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell”
- “Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled”
- “Zodiac”
- “Zombie Decadence 2”