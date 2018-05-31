Here’s What Is Coming To Hulu In June 2018

Key highlights: “Apollo 13” is a crowd-pleaser that now has renewed relevance given the recent death of moonwalker and Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean . “Brokeback Mountain,” “Punch Drunk Love” and “Trainspotting” are all critically lauded additions.

And perhaps consider watching “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy on Hulu (joining June 1) as a refresher before Amazon’s upcoming potentially billion-dollar “LOTR” show .

There are also a few notable show developments: Viceland projects are now going to be on Hulu; “The Bold Type” will premiere the first episode of Season 2 on Hulu before it airs on the Freeform channel; and Season 3 of “Rick and Morty” joins later in the month.