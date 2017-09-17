After years of dominance by cable and premium shows, a streaming platform took home the top prize on Sunday night at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” was named Outstanding Drama Series, beating out “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “The Crown” (Netflix), “House of Cards” (Netflix), “Stranger Things” (Netflix), “This Is Us” (NBC) and “Westworld” (HBO).

The show’s cast and crew received a standing ovation from the crowd while accepting the award.

Hulu

“Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for,” showrunner Bruce Miller said in his speech as inspiration to fellow creators.

This is the first time a streaming site has taken home the award for Best Drama. Since 2007, HBO’s “The Sopranos,” AMC’s “Mad Men,” Showtime’s “Homeland,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” have reigned supreme.

Now, Hulu has changed the game.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was a critical success and has already been picked up for Season 2. The show, based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, received 11 total nominations and won in the following categories: