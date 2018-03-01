Here’s What Is Arriving On Hulu In March 2018

That thing that much of America is anxiously waiting for is finally happening.

No, Robert Mueller hasn’t pointed at President Donald Trump and yelled, “He did it!” Yet. But after much anticipation, Hulu will add “National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea” this month. If you don’t have a subscription, this would be the time to get one.

But if that title somehow doesn’t interest you, Hulu also adds many other movies and shows this month. Maybe “Earth Girls Are Easy,” starring Jim Carrey, Jeff Goldblum and Damon Wayans as truly insane-looking aliens, is more your thing.

Or maybe you’d rather just watch a classic like “Dirty Dancing.” Hulu has you covered this month regardless.

A few highlights:

Movies: “Dirty Dancing,” “Power Rangers,” “The Square,” “Young Adult” and many James Bond movies.

Shows: “American Idol” (Series Premiere), “American Ninja Warrior” (Season 9 Premiere), “Angie Tribeca” (Season 3) and “Roseanne” (Series Premiere).

A complete list of shows and movies below:

March 1

“Ask This Old House” (Seasons 11 -12)

“This Old House” (Seasons 30 & 38)

“Veni Vidi Vici” (Season 1 )

“1984”

“A Feast at Midnight”

“A Guy Thing”

“A Mermaid’s Tale”

“A Stork’s Journey”

“A View to Kill”

“All the Wild Horses”

“Antitrust”

“Bad Influence”

“Bad News Bears”

“Billy the Kid”

“Body of Evidence”

“Boots on the Ground”

“Boulevard”

“Branded”

“Breakdown”

“Captivity”

“Carriers”

“Chaplin”

“Chicago”

“Criminal Law”

“Die Another Day”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights”

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

“Dream House Nightmare”

“Earth Girls are Easy”

“F/X”

“F/X 2”

“Fatal Instinct”

“Finder’s Fee”

“Fire with Fire”

“Fluke”

“For Your Eyes Only”

“Forces of Nature”

“Goldeneye”

“Gordy”

“Hackers”

“Hanoi Hilton”

“Happythankyoumoreplease”

“Hart’s War”

“Hesher”

“High School”

“Home of the Brave”

“I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”

“I’m So Excited!”

“Ill Manors”

“Imagine That”

“Jack Goes Boating”

“Jeff Who Lives at Home”

“Jennifer 8”

“Kingpin”

“Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man”

“License to Kill”

“Love Crimes”

“Moonraker”

“Mr. Majestyk”

“National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie”

“National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea”

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

“Pudsey the Dog: The Movie”

“Regarding Henry”

“Southie”

“Sprung”

“Stuart Little”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Tales of the Grim Sleeper”

“The Accused”

“The Devil Inside”

“The Doors”

“The Glass Shield”

“The Living Daylights”

“The Million Dollar Hotel”

“The Music Never Stopped”

“The Secret of N.I.M.H.”

“The Square”

“The World is Not Enough”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“Twenty Twenty Four”

“We Blew It”

“Where the Skin Lies”

“Who Killed Nancy?”

“XXX”

“XXX: State of the Union”

“Young Adult”

March 2

“Showtime at the Apollo” (Season 1 Premiere)

March 3

“MasterChef Junior” (Season 6 Premiere)

March 4

“K.C. Undercover” (Season 3)

“Traitor”

March 5

“Amazing World of Gumball” (Season 5)

“The 90th Oscars®” (Special)

“The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet” (Special)

“The Real Housewives of New York City” (Season 9)

“Everything Beautiful is Far Away”

“The New Radical”

March 6

“Crash”

“Fantasia 2000”

March 7

“Hard Sun” (Season 1)

“Living Soul”

March 8

“Aftermath”

“Knock Knock”

March 9

“Champions” (Series Premiere)

“Power Rangers”

March 10

“Angie Tribeca” (Season 3)

March 12

“American Idol” (Series Premiere)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Season 9 Premiere)

“Deception” (Series Premiere)

“Timeless” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Force Majeure”

“Wolf Warrior 2”

March 13

“Food Wars!” (Season 2)

“Bitter Harvest”

March 14

“For the People” (Series Premiere)

“Rise” (Series Premiere)

“Tommy’s Honour”

March 15

“The Bridge” (Season 4)

“The Son” (Season 1)

“4 Lovers”

“Blade of the Immortal”

“Four Rooms”

“Hello I Must Be Going”

“LOL”

“October Country”

“River of Grass”

“The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain”

“The Fog”

“The Forgotten”

“The Kill Team”

March 16

“John Q”

March 18

“Almost Friends”

March 19

“Genius Jr.” (Series Premiere)

“Little Big Shots” (Season 3 Premiere)

“Life Itself”

“Love and Saucers”

March 23

“Station 19” (Series Premiere)

“March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step”

March 24

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

March 27

“The Little Hours”

March 28

“Roseanne” (Series Premiere)

“Splitting Up Together” (Series Premiere)

March 30

“Alex, Inc” (Series Premiere)

“Shadowhunters” (Season 3 Premiere)

“Siren” (Series Premiere)

March 31