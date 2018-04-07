Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 7, Streamline recommends “National Treasure: Kiri” in the top Hulu spot for the first time.
What’s New This Week
This second installment in the “National Treasure” anthology series debuted.
If you’re thinking the Nicolas Cage franchise, where Cage has to find some gold hidden within the Golden Gate Bridge, but then he gets shot, but then he rips open his shirt and he’s all right because he’d strapped the bulletproof-encased Declaration of Independence to his body ― his signature move ― yeah, this new “National Treasure” show is nothing like that. It’s far more bleak.
The four-episode season focuses on a national scandal involving a missing girl. Families are ripped apart and nobody is sure whom to trust. It’s sad and gripping.
Top Hulu Streaming News Of The Week
Hugh Laurie is joining the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” show for Hulu as Major de Coverley. That means there will be at least two former “sexy TV doctors” in this show as Laurie was on “House” and Clooney on “ER.”
As Variety describes the role, “de Coverley dances to the beat of his own drum. Regarded with awe by the men, he spends his time pitching horseshoes, listening to jazz on his phonograph, mixing himself martinis, and hiring apartments for the officers in every new city the Americans take.”
Plot: National scandal over missing girl.
Pro: Solid writing and acting carry a naturally gripping story (given the subject matter) to a worthy watch. The characters are portrayed with empathy.
Con: It holds onto the mystery trope of "whodunnit" too long, which ultimately doesn't pay off as much as it could.
So this has nothing to do with the Nicolas Cage movie franchise "National Treasure." Cage does not show up in any of these episodes, BE WARNED.
But the show is still a thrilling watch, and it guts the viewer with enlightening, emotional moments far more often than that other project with the same name.
Plot: Family survives today's issues together.
Pro: This new season is already legitimately charming and has some great jokes despite using the sitcom format.
Con: Though many other people are involved in the show, the star herself has peddled dangerous conspiracy theories and other hateful rhetoric over the past few years. You may find it hard to support a project named after her.
Plot: Government agencies fight each other.
Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Plot: Time travel machine threatens history.
Pro: This show has a rare quality of being fairly fun and mindless, while also being informative given the historical backdrops. Smithsonian Magazine even praised the show's factual accuracy.
Con: It's ridiculous and you might roll your eyes a few times while watching.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "Saturday Night Live" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.