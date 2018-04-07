Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 7, Streamline recommends “National Treasure: Kiri” in the top Hulu spot for the first time.

What’s New This Week

This second installment in the “National Treasure” anthology series debuted.

If you’re thinking the Nicolas Cage franchise, where Cage has to find some gold hidden within the Golden Gate Bridge, but then he gets shot, but then he rips open his shirt and he’s all right because he’d strapped the bulletproof-encased Declaration of Independence to his body ― his signature move ― yeah, this new “National Treasure” show is nothing like that. It’s far more bleak.

The four-episode season focuses on a national scandal involving a missing girl. Families are ripped apart and nobody is sure whom to trust. It’s sad and gripping.