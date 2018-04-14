Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 14, Streamline recommends “National Treasure: Kiri” in the top Hulu spot.

What’s New This Week

Hulu doesn’t add any noteworthy shows this week. So let’s talk about “The Looming Tower,” a show I consistently forget is still airing episodes.

The final episode isn’t until April 18, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if you told me this show ended weeks ago. Is this show a success? Am I wrong for thinking this is pretty much a flop, given the high-profile subject matter and the seemingly hefty budget with Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard starring? Anyway, “The Handmaid’s Tale” still isn’t back yet, so you might as well check out this show before it’s over.

Hulu "The Looming Tower" on Hulu.

Top Hulu Streaming News Of The Week

Hulu made a couple aggressive moves to try and convince you to subscribe this week.

First, there was an announcement that Spotify and Hulu are now offering a bundled subscription.

If you already have Spotify Premium, you can add Hulu for just $1 a month, for a three-month subscription. This is basically a glorified free trial, since the version of Hulu you’d get in this bundle is the version with advertisements. After the three months are up, the price jumps to a total of $13 a month for both. If you were subscribing to Spotify Premium and the basic Hulu service (with ads) by themselves, you’d save $5 a month. College students had previously been able to use this deal.

Then, near the end of the week, Hulu announced it was offering HBO on the service for $5 a month, rather than the normal $15. This deal will last for six months. The timing seems to coincide with the April 22 return of the very popular HBO show “Westworld.” Hulu began selling HBO subscriptions within the service last year.

Streamline Newsletter

Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.