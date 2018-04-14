Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 14, Streamline recommends “National Treasure: Kiri” in the top Hulu spot.
What’s New This Week
Hulu doesn’t add any noteworthy shows this week. So let’s talk about “The Looming Tower,” a show I consistently forget is still airing episodes.
The final episode isn’t until April 18, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if you told me this show ended weeks ago. Is this show a success? Am I wrong for thinking this is pretty much a flop, given the high-profile subject matter and the seemingly hefty budget with Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard starring? Anyway, “The Handmaid’s Tale” still isn’t back yet, so you might as well check out this show before it’s over.
Top Hulu Streaming News Of The Week
Hulu made a couple aggressive moves to try and convince you to subscribe this week.
First, there was an announcement that Spotify and Hulu are now offering a bundled subscription.
If you already have Spotify Premium, you can add Hulu for just $1 a month, for a three-month subscription. This is basically a glorified free trial, since the version of Hulu you’d get in this bundle is the version with advertisements. After the three months are up, the price jumps to a total of $13 a month for both. If you were subscribing to Spotify Premium and the basic Hulu service (with ads) by themselves, you’d save $5 a month. College students had previously been able to use this deal.
Then, near the end of the week, Hulu announced it was offering HBO on the service for $5 a month, rather than the normal $15. This deal will last for six months. The timing seems to coincide with the April 22 return of the very popular HBO show “Westworld.” Hulu began selling HBO subscriptions within the service last year.
Streamline Newsletter
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: National scandal over missing girl.
Pro: Solid writing and acting carry a naturally gripping story (given the subject matter) to a worthy watch. The characters are portrayed with empathy.
Con: It holds onto the mystery trope of "whodunnit" for too long, which ultimately doesn't pay off as much as it could.
Plot: Family survives today's issues together.
Pro: This new season is already legitimately charming, and has some great jokes despite the sitcom format.
Con: Though many other people are involved in the show, the star herself has peddled dangerous conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric over the past few years. You may find it hard to support a project named after her.
Plot: Government agencies fight each other.
Pro: This is a well done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series, and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Plot: Time travel machine threatens history.
Pro: This show has a rare quality of being fairly fun and mindless, while also being informative, given the historical backdrops. Smithsonian Magazine even praised the show's factual accuracy.
Con: It's ridiculous, and you might roll your eyes a few times while watching.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "Saturday Night Live" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.