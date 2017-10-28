Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

“The Handmaid’s Tale” also won numerous Emmys, including “Outstanding Drama Series.” Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd won for their acting roles on the show.

Streamline is adding “The Mindy Project” for the first time. Since the show moved to Hulu from Fox, the show hasn’t been as well received. But star and creator, Mindy Kaling, has been consistently great, so as the show reaches its series finale, you should definitely consider revisiting.

Many good shows are heading straight to Hulu these days from the major networks. Fox’s “Ghosted” joins the list, just in time for Halloween. The show premiered a few weeks ago, but finally is proving to be really good.

Also worth mentioning, Hulu currently has a section on the platform called “Huluween.” The service has all sorts of classic Halloween episodes from old shows and plenty of horror movies.