Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Watch Right Now

Hulu has been a true savior for cord cutters. While other services have gone more in the direction of original content, Hulu’s continued its strategy of maintaining partnerships with traditional networks to get streaming rights after initial broadcasts.
Notably NBC, ABC and Fox all have stakes in the service, so these traditional players often make it easy for you to stream their shows right after they air, which hasn’t been the case across the industry.
On top of everything, Hulu has created some truly great original shows that easily compete with what the network backers are putting on cord-based television. If you want a ton of shows to wade through and choose from, Hulu is the service for you.
For the weekend of Oct. 21, Streamline continues to recommend “Atlanta” in the top spot. Donald Glover created “Atlanta,” and recently won two Emmys for the show for directing and acting. He became the first black person to win an Emmy for directing a comedy. The show was arguably one of the best of 2016.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” also won numerous Emmys, including “Outstanding Drama Series.” Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd won for their acting roles on the show.
Many good shows are heading straight to Hulu these days from the major networks. NBC’s “The Good Place” and Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” join the list.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Finale: Nov. 1, 2016
Plot: Ivy dropout tries finding himself.
Pro: It was the most critically acclaimed show last year, but also probably the funniest. Very easy watch.
Con: The mystical realism works most of the time, but occasionally earns an eye-roll.
Season 2 Finale: TBD
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 9 Finale: TBD
Plot: Longtime friendships of differing sexualities.
Pro: The show seems extra vital during the Trump administration as it steers into important topics with humor.
Con: It's only as clever as a sitcom format allows.
Season 2 Finale: Sept. 12, 2017
Plot: Female detective saves her family.
Pro: Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman are great actresses.
Con: The first season was truly amazing, but most critics were underwhelmed with the follow-up.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 26
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.
Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 8 Finale: TBD
Plot: Family struggles to sell burgers.
Pro: The show is consistently creative in finding hilarious setups.
Con: It doesn't have too much to say outside of making jokes.
Season 21 Finale: TBD
Plot: Immature people tackle big issues.
Pro: The show is still funny after all these years and it's grown up a bit.
Con: It's attempt to tackle social ills is still clunky.
