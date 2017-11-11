Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 11, Streamline is recommending “The Good Place” in the top spot once again. This show keeps getting more and more praise from critics, but viewership remains steady yet relatively mediocre. Check it out!

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” joins the list. The show has been on the air since 2005, but is still consistently hilarious. With narratives rarely carrying over between episodes and the actors somehow never aging, this show is almost more like a cartoon than a traditional live-action show. Seriously though, these actors seem to have found the fountain of youth and someone should investigate.

As with last week, particularly noteworthy is “Difficult People,” which got write-ups for all its jokes about actor Kevin Spacey throughout its three seasons. There are now numerous people accusing Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, including men who were underage at the time. The show seemed to hint that the actor’s relationships with underage men was an open secret.