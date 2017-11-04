Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

Hulu has been a true savior for cord cutters. While other services have gone more in the direction of original content, Hulu’s continued its strategy of maintaining partnerships with traditional networks to get streaming rights after initial broadcasts.
Notably NBC, ABC and Fox all have stakes in the service, so these traditional players often make it easy for you to stream their shows right after they air, which hasn’t been the case across the industry.
On top of everything, Hulu has created some truly great original shows that easily compete with what the network backers are putting on cord-based television. If you want a ton of shows to wade through and choose from, Hulu is the service for you.
For the weekend of Nov. 4, Streamline is recommending “The Good Place” in the top spot. This show keeps getting more and more praise from critics, but viewership remains steady, but fairly mediocre. Check it out!
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” joins the list. It’s been on the air for quite some time now, but remains a critical favorite with a small, but passionate fanbase. The show is traditionally particularly good at holiday episodes, so this is a great time to give it a chance.
Also particularly noteworthy this week is “Difficult People,” which got write-ups this week for all its jokes about actor Kevin Spacey through its three seasons. This week multiple people accused Spacey of sexual harassment, including underage men. The show seemed to hint that such a thing would happen and his relationships with underage men was an open secret.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 2 Finale: TBD
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 1 Finale: Nov. 1, 2016
Plot: Ivy dropout tries finding himself.
Pro: It was the most critically acclaimed show last year, but also probably the funniest. Very easy watch.
Con: The mystical realism works most of the time, but occasionally earns an eye-roll.
Plot: Cops try to have fun.
Pro: The cast works incredibly well together. Pretty much everyone involved is a comedic heavyweight.
Con: The show is about New York City cops, but glosses over problems the city's force continues to deal with regarding race and class.
Season 6 Finale: Nov. 14, 2017
Plot: A doctor navigates adult love.
Pro: Mindy Kaling is a star and has carried this show for years. Watch before it's gone for good.
Con: Both critics and the general audience have been less interested in the show in its later seasons.
Season 9 Finale: TBD
Plot: Longtime friendships of differing sexualities.
Pro: The show seems extra vital during the Trump administration as it steers into important topics with humor.
Con: It's only as clever as a sitcom format allows.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 26
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.
Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 1 Finale: TBD
Plot: Two guys fight a ghost.
Pro: Adam Scott and Craig Robinson are great. The show seems to be getting better as it goes along.
Con: Critics are pretty split on whether this is good or bad. You probably need to already really like the leads.
