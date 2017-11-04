Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 4, Streamline is recommending “The Good Place” in the top spot. This show keeps getting more and more praise from critics, but viewership remains steady, but fairly mediocre. Check it out!

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” joins the list. It’s been on the air for quite some time now, but remains a critical favorite with a small, but passionate fanbase. The show is traditionally particularly good at holiday episodes, so this is a great time to give it a chance.

Also particularly noteworthy this week is “Difficult People,” which got write-ups this week for all its jokes about actor Kevin Spacey through its three seasons. This week multiple people accused Spacey of sexual harassment, including underage men. The show seemed to hint that such a thing would happen and his relationships with underage men was an open secret.