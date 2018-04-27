What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Handmaid’s Tale” as the show you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform added the show on April 25.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is also recommended in the Streamline rankings of all shows regardless of streaming platform this week. You can read a bit more about the show on that Streamline page.

Basically, it’s both a critically acclaimed and already popular show that somehow survives the sophomore slump with a stellar start to the second season.

Hulu/George Kraychyk "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu.

Here’s the trailer:

What Else Is New This Week

Another season of the hit show “Vikings” joins Hulu. Maybe that can help tide you over until “Game of Thrones” returns since they have somewhat similar aesthetics and narratives. “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie” is a Hulu documentary that’s earned some decent reviews. The full Hulu list: April 24 “Vikings” (Season 5) April 25 “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 2 Premiere) April 26 “Into The Night: Portraits Of Life And Death” April 27 “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie” Streamline Newsletter Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.