What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Neat: The Story of Bourbon” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds “Neat” on May 21.

“Neat” is a well-reviewed documentary about the history and contemporary production of bourbon.

Much like the drink it lovingly focuses on, this is not for everybody. But as cocktail culture continues to gain popularity, and whiskey seems to increasingly be the liquor du jour, this documentary about the bourbon subset of whiskey is worth highlighting.

Plus, everything else Hulu adds this week isn’t very good. So if by chance you’re a whiskey aficionado or simply want to know more about the drink, this will at least be worth your time.