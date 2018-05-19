What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Neat: The Story of Bourbon” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds “Neat” on May 21.
“Neat” is a well-reviewed documentary about the history and contemporary production of bourbon.
Much like the drink it lovingly focuses on, this is not for everybody. But as cocktail culture continues to gain popularity, and whiskey seems to increasingly be the liquor du jour, this documentary about the bourbon subset of whiskey is worth highlighting.
Plus, everything else Hulu adds this week isn’t very good. So if by chance you’re a whiskey aficionado or simply want to know more about the drink, this will at least be worth your time.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
As just mentioned, most of what Hulu adds this week is underwhelming. All the fictional movies got underwhelming reviews.
“American Folk” has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of the fictional movies. But that’s a PG musical about two people falling in love over acoustic guitars on a road trip that the attractive couple must take after they get stranded due to Sept. 11. Personally that storyline is a very hard pass for me.
The full Hulu list:
May 21
- “American Folk”
- “Neat”
May 23
- “Half Magic”
May 24
- “Curvature”
May 25
- “Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special”
- “Mad to Be Normal”
