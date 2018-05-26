What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “I, Tonya” as the new movie you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the film on May 31.
The recommendation comes as a relief after last week, when Hulu didn’t add anything truly notable.
Yes, this movie is controversial as it glorifies Tonya Harding. The extent of the figure skater’s involvement in the brutal 1994 attack on her Olympic rival, Nancy Kerrigan, remains unclear. Kerrigan probably isn’t too pleased about the existence of this movie.
But the questions raised in this movie — about how the media and skating community treated Harding to begin with — have merit. The movie has much to say about the serious issue of American poverty, but somehow says it with a humor that makes this a fun watch. Plus, Allison Janney took home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Harding’s mother.
More so than in other weeks, this is strongly recommended.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
You have a few well-reviewed movies to choose from this week besides “I, Tonya.”
“The Wedding Plan” is a 2016 movie not to be confused with the Jennifer Lopez-starring “The Wedding Planner.” The plot is pretty crazy ― after her fiancé calls off the wedding just a month before the ceremony, a woman keeps the reservations trusting that God will give her a new husband. Hmm.
“Please Stand By” is a 2017 movie in which Dakota Fanning plays a young woman with autism.
And “Rain Man,” as you probably already know, is the 1988 classic starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, also playing a character on the autism spectrum. That movie won four Academy Awards along with four other nominations.
Many more shows and movies will also join Hulu on June 1. Check back with Streamline next week for a full list.
The full Hulu list for the rest of May:
May 27
- “The Wedding Plan″
May 30
- “America’s Got Talent” (Season 13 Premiere)
- “World of Dance” (Season 2 Premiere)
May 31
- “American Ninja Warrior” (Season 10 Premiere)
- “I, Tonya”
- “Please Stand By”
- “Rain Man”
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like these in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.