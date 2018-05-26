What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

You have a few well-reviewed movies to choose from this week besides “I, Tonya.”

“The Wedding Plan” is a 2016 movie not to be confused with the Jennifer Lopez-starring “The Wedding Planner.” The plot is pretty crazy ― after her fiancé calls off the wedding just a month before the ceremony, a woman keeps the reservations trusting that God will give her a new husband. Hmm.

“Please Stand By” is a 2017 movie in which Dakota Fanning plays a young woman with autism.

And “Rain Man,” as you probably already know, is the 1988 classic starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, also playing a character on the autism spectrum. That movie won four Academy Awards along with four other nominations.

