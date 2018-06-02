What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Lord of the Rings” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform added the films on June 1, making them the most notable and popular movies Hulu has added in a while.
Plus, Hulu’s rival, Amazon, is creating its own “Lord of the Rings” show right now that’s apparently going to cost $1 billion. So you need to have a refresher before that.
If you’ve already seen the trilogy, though, and don’t care to watch it again, Hulu adds many more movies and shows this week that you can read about below.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
You have many new options this week since Hulu added dozens of movies on June 1.
A short list of notable movies that just joined: “Apollo 13,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Bull Durham,” “Punch Drunk Love” and “Trainspotting.”
If you wait a few days till June 8, you’ll also be able to choose from many Viceland shows such as “What Would Diplo Do?” ― which I wrote about last year.
The full Hulu list for the rest of May:
June 1
- “1492: Conquest of Paradise”
- “2 Days in the Valley”
- “A Beautiful Mind”
- “Across the Universe”
- “Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold”
- “Apollo 13”
- “Beer for My Horses”
- “Bio-Dome”
- “Blue Like Jazz”
- “Boots on the Ground”
- “Bowfinger”
- “Brokeback Mountain”
- “The Brothers Grimm”
- “Burnt Offerings”
- “Bull Durham”
- “The Burbs”
- “Chinese Box”
- “Drive Me Crazy”
- “Drop Zone”
- “East is East”
- “End of Days”
- “Escape from Alcatraz”
- “Event Horizon”
- “The Eye”
- “The Frozen Ground”
- “Hard Rain”
- “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man”
- “Hellboy”
- “The History Boys”
- “House of D”
- “I Am David”
- “Inside”
- “Into the West”
- “Leprechaun”
- “Leprechaun 2”
- “Leprechaun 3”
- “Leprechaun 4: In Space”
- “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood”
- “Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood”
- “Leprechaun: Origins”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
- “Mindhunters”
- “Mutant Species”
- “My Left Foot”
- “Nanny Mcphee”
- “Nurse 3D”
- “Panic”
- “The Pink Panther Strikes Again”
- “Punch Drunk Love”
- “The Quick and the Dead”
- “Rare Birds”
- “Religulous”
- “Restoration”
- “Revenge of the Pink Panther”
- “The Running Man”
- “Scary Movie 2”
- “Spawn”
- “Stanley & Iris”
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
- “Tamara”
- “Trainspotting”
- “Universal Soldier”
- “We Blew It”
- “Where the Skin Lies”
- “Windwalker”
June 3
- “Max 2: White House Hero”
- “Stargate”
June 5
- “The Bold Type” (Season 2 Pre-Premiere/Hulu airs episode before Freeform)
- “My Hero Academia” (Season 2 Part 2)
- “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 15 Premiere)
- “Lions for Lambs”
June 6
- “Gintama”
- “Out of the Dark”
June 7
- “Allure”
June 8
- “Abandoned” (Season 1)
- “Black Market” (Season 1)
- “Black Market Dispatches” (Season 1)
- “Bong Appetit” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Cloak & Dagger” (Series Premiere)
- “Cyberwar” (Seasons 1-2)
- “The Four” (Season 2 Premiere)
- “Flophouse” (Season 1)
- “Fuck That’s Delicious” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Gaycation” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Hate Thy Neighbor” (Season 1)
- “Huang’s World” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Nashville” (Season 6 Midseason Premiere)
- “Party Legends” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Weediquette” (Seasons 1-3)
- “What Would Diplo Do?” (Season 1)
- “Woman” (Season 1)
