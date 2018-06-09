What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Precious” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the movie on June 9.

“Precious” debuted almost a decade ago back in 2009. The movie earned two Academy awards as well as other nominations. Mo’Nique won Best Supporting Actress. Mariah Carey was also memorably in this.

Lead actress Gabourney Sibide went on to have a role in the Hulu show “Difficult People,” which the company tragically canceled in 2017. As I’m still mourning the loss of that show, recommending Sibide’s most noteworthy project seemed like a no-brainer.

Plus, Hulu has kind of an underwhelming week for new content this time around. So it’s basically “Precious” or nothing if you want something brand new to the service.