What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Precious” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the movie on June 9.
“Precious” debuted almost a decade ago back in 2009. The movie earned two Academy awards as well as other nominations. Mo’Nique won Best Supporting Actress. Mariah Carey was also memorably in this.
Lead actress Gabourney Sibide went on to have a role in the Hulu show “Difficult People,” which the company tragically canceled in 2017. As I’m still mourning the loss of that show, recommending Sibide’s most noteworthy project seemed like a no-brainer.
Plus, Hulu has kind of an underwhelming week for new content this time around. So it’s basically “Precious” or nothing if you want something brand new to the service.
Anyway, if you want to see the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week you can read about those below along with the “Precious” trailer.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
Quick reminder that Hulu added “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Apollo 13,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Bull Durham,” “Punch Drunk Love” and “Trainspotting” all last week.
As mentioned, there isn’t too much notable this time around. Maybe check out the short, Spike Jonze-directed documentary on Maurice Sendak?
The full Hulu list for the rest of May:
June 9
- “Precious”
- “Simon Says”
June 12
- “Disney Fairy Tale Wedding” (Series Premiere)
June 13
- “Bad Blood”
June 14
- “24 Hours to Hell & Back” (Series Premiere)
- “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” (Season 2)
June 15
- “Marlon” (Season 2 Premiere)
- “35 and Ticking”
- “Breakup at a Wedding”
- “Cabin Fever: Patient Zero”
- “The Clintons: An American Odyssey”
- “Hellbound: Hellraiser II”
- “The Houses October Built”
- “The Houses October Built 2”
- “Hunstville”
- “In Too Deep”
- “Low Down”
- “Middle of Nowhere”
- “Nina”
- “Playin’ For Love”
- “Sirens”
- “Smoke”
- “So This is Christmas”
- “Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak”
- “The Second Mother”
