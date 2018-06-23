What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

The 2010 movie “Shutter Island” also joins. Did you know this movie came out the same year as “Inception”? It feels like “Shutter Island” came out more than a decade ago, but maybe that’s because Leonardo DiCaprio had kind of a career shift after “Inception.” Anyway, you can also catch that movie on Amazon Prime if you want.

The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:

June 23

“Rick and Morty” (Season 3)

“Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle”

June 25

“Ballet 422”

June 26

“Shutter Island”

June 27

“Swan Princess 8”

“The Thousand Faces of Dunjia”

June 29

“10 x 10”