What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the third season of “Rick and Morty” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the show on June 23.
Over the past couple of years, “Rick and Morty” has become more popular and more divisive. The latter is largely a product of “Rick and Morty” fans becoming known for being awful. In 2017, co-creator Dan Harmon expressed anger at his fans for harassing female writers on the staff. (The show had hired more female writers, and a contingent of sexist fans weren’t too pleased.)
Then there were the now-infamous Szechuan sauce riots. McDonald’s promised to carry a novelty sauce from the show but didn’t anticipate how high demand would be. Many stores were filled with “Rick and Morty” fans screaming at staff after they ran out of the sauce.
If you can ignore the often-terrible fandom, though, this show still has one of the best writing teams out there right now and is consistently very funny. Adult Swim just ordered 70 more episodes, so you should catch up while you can.
You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
The 2010 movie “Shutter Island” also joins. Did you know this movie came out the same year as “Inception”? It feels like “Shutter Island” came out more than a decade ago, but maybe that’s because Leonardo DiCaprio had kind of a career shift after “Inception.” Anyway, you can also catch that movie on Amazon Prime if you want.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:
June 23
- “Rick and Morty” (Season 3)
- “Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle”
June 25
- “Ballet 422”
June 26
- “Shutter Island”
June 27
- “Swan Princess 8”
- “The Thousand Faces of Dunjia”
June 29
- “10 x 10”
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like these in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.