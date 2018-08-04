What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the movie “Borg vs McEnroe” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the movie on Aug. 10.
“Borg vs McEnroe” debuted earlier this year and earned positive reviews.
The story follows the Wimbledon match between Björn Borg and John McEnroe, two young tennis players who had radically different approaches to the game. Borg had a methodical training regimen and cared about fashion. (Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” based a character off his style.) McEnroe played with his heart on his sleeve, yelling at refs and riding chaotic waves of adrenaline up and down the court.
If Borg won, he’d secure his fifth Wimbledon championship in a row. The match would be McEnroe’s first Wimbledon win. He’d won the U.S. Open the year before.
Shia LaBeouf plays McEnroe while the Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason plays Borg.
You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
The second season of “Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories” also stands out this week. As you can guess from the title, this comes from Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the creative team behind “Tim and Eric’s Awesome Show, Great Job.” The episodes follow an anthology format, with the duo presenting a different short story each episode. The dark and strange tales escape precise classification, but come close to horror.
