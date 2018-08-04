What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

“Borg vs McEnroe” debuted earlier this year and earned positive reviews.

The story follows the Wimbledon match between Björn Borg and John McEnroe, two young tennis players who had radically different approaches to the game. Borg had a methodical training regimen and cared about fashion. (Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” based a character off his style.) McEnroe played with his heart on his sleeve, yelling at refs and riding chaotic waves of adrenaline up and down the court.

If Borg won, he’d secure his fifth Wimbledon championship in a row. The match would be McEnroe’s first Wimbledon win. He’d won the U.S. Open the year before.

Shia LaBeouf plays McEnroe while the Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason plays Borg.