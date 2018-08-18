What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The service adds the movie on Aug. 23.
“Jiro Dreams of Sushi” debuted in 2011. Netflix added the movie to its streaming platform in 2012, when selection was sparse. The documentary became somewhat synonymous with the early days of Netflix streaming. Now, six years later, you can watch it on Hulu, too.
The documentary focuses on the sushi master Jiro Ono. The 85-year-old (at the time of the movie) owns Sukiyabashi Jiro, a Michelin three-star restaurant. Jiro has kept the restaurant small with only 10 seats and it’s located in a subway station in Tokyo.
Jiro’s sons serve as the driving force for the narrative. Both followed in their father’s path and became sushi chefs. One opened his own sushi restaurant, while the other works at Sukiyabashi Jiro, and will potentially take over from his father some day.
You can watch the trailer below, and read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
The documentary “Crime & Punishment” stands out as well. This movie won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The project exposes various failings of the New York Police Department.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:
August 21
- Eva La Trailera: Complete Series (Telemundo)
- To The Moon and Back (2016)
August 23
- America Divided: 204 (Epix Series)
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
August 24
- Crime & Punishment (Hulu Documentary)