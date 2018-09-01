What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the movie “There Will Be Blood” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The service adds the movie on Sept. 1.
“There Will Be Blood” opened in 2007. It stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano as warring men in the oil fields of California. Paul Thomas Anderson directed this and wrote the screenplay, adapting the story from the Upton Sinclar novel “Oil!”
If this hadn’t been released in the same year as the Coen brothers’ “No Country for Old Men,” it would have likely swept the Academy Awards. In retrospect, it probably should have swept. The rising mythology of Day-Lewis as his generation’s best actor has made this movie seem better and better as the years pass.
In 2017, The New York Times named this as the best movie of the 21st century so far. After that list came out, many other critics chimed in with their own lists ― often putting “There Will Be Blood” in the top five.
All this is to say that it has become a consensus movie and you should check it out. As a critical darling period piece with a 2 hour, 38 minute runtime, it might seem like homework right now, but it shouldn’t. “There Will Be Blood” manages to zip along with high-stakes drama while also having ludicrously funny moments. Day-Lewis shouts “I drink your milkshake!” at one point. You can’t beat that.
You can watch the trailer below, and read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
Hulu adds a ton of movies on the first of the month. “Field of Dreams,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Rushmore” and “Sixteen Candles” stand out.
Sarah Silverman’s show “I Love You, America” returns on Sept. 6.
And in case you missed last week’s recommendations, Hulu also recently added another Daniel Day-Lewis highlight with “Gangs of New York.” Although both “There Will Be Blood” and “Gangs” have long runtimes, maybe you could make a day(lewis) of it (get it?!) and watch them back-to-back.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:
Sept. 1
- 13 Going On 30 (2004)
- A Good Woman (2006)
- A Murder of Crows (1999)
- Adaptation (2002)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- AntiHuman (2017)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Bandits (2001)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Bolero (1984)
- The Bone Collector (1999)
- City of God (2002)
- The Cleanse (2016)
- Cool It (2010)
- Darkness (2002)
- The Dark Half (1993)
- Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
- Double Impact (1991)
- Dragon Blade (2015)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Emma (1996)
- Fall Time (1993)
- The Female Brain (2018)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- The Fly (1986)
- Going Overboard (1989)
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- Joyride (1997)
- Kill Me Again (1989)
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Midnighters (2018)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)
- Over the Top (1987)
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Pumpkinhead (1988)
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
- Rodger Dodger (2002)
- Rushmore (1998)
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Signs (2002)
- Sixteen Candles (1984)
- Small Town Saturday Night (2010)
- Stealth Fighter (1999)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- What Dreams May Come (1998)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Sept. 2
- The English Patient (1996)
Sept. 3
- Flower (2017)
- The Miracle Season (2018)
Sept. 4
- Daphne & Velma (2018)
- Monochrome (2016)
- Women and Sometimes Men (2018)
Sept. 6
- I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)
- Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)
Sept. 7
- Cesar Chavez (2014)