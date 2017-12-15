Human Foot Washed Ashore In Canada Is 13th Found Since 2007

The human foot with part of a leg still attached that washed ashore in British Columbia last week is reportedly the 13th disembodied foot to wash up on the province’s coastline in the last decade.
Mike Johns, 56, was walking his dog along the Jordan River beach, roughly 70 miles southwest of Vancouver, when he made the grisly discovery.
“It’s just a freak thing that it happened to be here,” he told The New York Times.
The coroner’s office is examining the remains, the Vancouver Sun reports.
“Our early analysis suggests these are human remains and we will do further investigation and testing to help to determine identification in the coming weeks,” said spokesman Andy Watson.
Of the other 12 feet that have been found along the B.C. coast since 2007, 10 have been identified as belonging to people who died by accident or suicide. Another belonged to a missing man whose boat capsized more than two decades ago, according to the Vancouver Sun.