Hungry and Forgotten.

My new Nation column is here: https://www.thenation.com/article/41-million-americans-are-food-insecure-why-are-the-media-ignoring-them/ It’s called “41 Million Americans Are Food Insecure. Why Are the Media Ignoring Them?” and has the tagline “Trump overwhelms the news, helping the robber-baron class more quietly pillage the country.

I also want to plug a chilling seven-minute doc on the night in 1939 when 20,000 American gathered in Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Nazism. There's no voice over or interviews in the piece -- it's just archival footage -- but it says a lot about the tools that demagogues use and the fallibility of seemingly decent people. It just came out yesterday via Field of Vision and you can find it here www.ANightAtTheGarden.com

Alter-reviews:

Mandy Gozalez really is “Fearless.” I say this without knowing Ms. Gonzales, nor ever speaking to her, but because in her current set at the Café Carlyle, she performed not only two songs associated with Barbara Streisand—a crazy thing to do for any woman, but also, and I still can’t believe this: “Born to Run.” Has anyone, ever—besides Bruce tribute bands ever dared to cover that song? I can’t think of any. Even on Bruce tribute albums, nobody does. She did it with kind of a jazzy vibe, and if I didn’t know it was the greatest song of all time, I would have thought it was pretty good.

She did not perform any songs from “Hamilton”—which made her a star—in her set. But she did get Lin-Manuel Miranda to write her a song called, ironically, “Fearless.” And her version of Que Sera Sera held closer to the Sly Stone interpreation from “Heathers” than to Doris Day from “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” so matching Sly is a pretty fearless thing to do too.

I think she should sing a little softer. It’s not a Broadway show. It’s the Carlyle, just about the most intimate room in New York (also the most expensive). But this woman is clearly a star, or about to become one, and now is the time to catch her.

I suppose I shouldn’t have been, but I was surprised at how much I enjoyed and appreciated the evening at Jazz@Lincoln Center evening devoted to the compositions of its members. Usually I go to be educated as well as entertained. I learn more about an historic figure or a period or a movement, but this time, it was just great music written and/or arranged by Wynton and the members of the orchestra. It didn’t exactly educate but it sure did swing.

I do plan to learn a lot during November 9-11 when the Orchestra pays tribute to the centennial anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein and will feature songs from West Side Story and Candide. For more information about Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 30th anniversary season, go to jazz.org.

Also, I want to offer a heads-up for the offerings from my friends at Library of America. And what a fine season it is. They’ve collected most, if not all of Philip Roth’s nonfiction under the title, “Why Write? Collected Nonfiction 1960-2013,” and continued the LOA of making the spine of Roth’s books look different than, literally, every other LOA volume, and this one is even a little different from the other Roth volumes, but is still lovely and fits nicely in your hand. And inside is America’s greatest writer ever, so there’s that. (And check out this latest award Philip won: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/philip-roth-is-frances-newest-literary-superstar-why/2017/10/27/5df0e0e6-b848-11e7-9b93-b97043e57a22_story.html?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.a50f640f4486. I mean I really liked and admired The Remains of the Day. But really, Mr and Mrs. Swedish Academy, this is just petulence.)

I am also really happy to see the two-volume edition of Peter Taylor: The Complete Stories. I shouldn’t have been surprised. Taylor has long been one of my favorite witers, but I don’t find that he gets mentioned much. His prose is almost unspeakably elegant and emotionally complex and if there’s a better short-story writer, I don’t know who it is.