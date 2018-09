The Washington Post via Getty Images

Flooding from Hurricane Florence is seen in Lumberton, North Carolina.

It has been days since the worst part of Hurricane Florence passed by the Carolinas, but many communities are still experiencing ― and anticipating ― rising floodwaters.

From flooded churches and animal farms to entire cities, the devastation as seen from above is truly striking.

See the latest aerial photos from the storm below.