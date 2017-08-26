Photos Show Devastation Left Behind From Hurricane Harvey

As Saturday morning arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast, people awoke to considerable damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.
Images show damage to several buildings in the city of Rockport, which is located 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. The city took the brunt of the Category 4 winds. Corpus Christi also saw significant damage with photos showing houses that caught fire during the storm. Buildings and homes in Katy, near Houston, were demolished after tornadoes touched down.
We will update this post with the latest images of damage from Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a Category 1 storm but with warnings of “catastrophic flooding” to come.
Extreme Damage in Rockport, Texas #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/MecU4Y6mYT— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) August 26, 2017
Just got out of Rockport; no cell service there; catastrophic damage; homes, businesses destroyed. #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/CJKPJOhEHZ— Jeremy Schwartz (@JinATX) August 26, 2017
Widespread structural damage in Rockport. #harvey pic.twitter.com/fA2WLg2YqQ— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
First light reveals heavy damage in Rockport, TX. #hurricaneharvey. pic.twitter.com/a9vVRn9iJS— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
Fairfield Inn Rockport TX #Harvey #HurricaneHarvey #Damage pic.twitter.com/6IS3cbE0Kk— Andee🔵🦅🇺🇸 (@andeew2016) August 26, 2017
