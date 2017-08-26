ENVIRONMENT
Photos Show Devastation Left Behind From Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Gulf Coast suffered significant damage.
By Chris McGonigal
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.

As Saturday morning arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast, people awoke to considerable damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey

Images show damage to several buildings in the city of Rockport, which is located 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. The city took the brunt of the Category 4 winds. Corpus Christi also saw significant damage with photos showing houses that caught fire during the storm. Buildings and homes in Katy, near Houston, were demolished after tornadoes touched down.

We will update this post with the latest images of damage from Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a Category 1 storm but with warnings of “catastrophic flooding” to come.

  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, 'most terrifying event in his life,' when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on in Rockport.
  • Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
    Ofelia Castro leads her grandchildren across a flooded street as they continue an hours long trek from their flooded house in the Edgewood area of South Houston to a relatives apartment miles away.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Aaron Tobias who said he lost everything stands in what is left of his home in Rockport. Mr. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived but he stayed there and rode it out. 
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen in Rockport.
  • The Washington Post via Getty Images
    People gather supplies out of destroyed homes to take back to a shelter near City-By-The Sea, Texas.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A destroyed laundromat is seen in Rockport.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A destroyed apartment complex is seen on Aug. 26, 2017, after Hurricane Harvey passed through Rockport, Texas.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Donna Raney is helped out of the window by Lee Guerrero and Daisy Graham in Rockport.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Valerie Brown walks through a flooded area after leaving her apartment in Rockport.
  • Joe Rushmore for HuffPost
    Charlie Company of the 4th Assault Amphibious Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve arrive at the Central Mall in Port Arthur, TX on Thursday night after running rescue missions in the hardest hit areas of town throughout the day.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people who may need help.
  • Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
    Rescue personnel help Hersey Kirk as she is airlifted into a rescue helicopter.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Jacque McKay walks through the apartment complex where she lives in Rockport.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Harvey in Rockport. 
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    Damage is seen to a shopping center in Victoria, north and farther inland than Rockport.
  • Juan_Pann/Twitter
    Damage is seen at a business near Rockport
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    A damaged mobile home in Victoria.
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    Damage to a hotel in Victoria.
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    A business is damaged in Victoria. 
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    A light plane sits upside done at Rockport Airport. 
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    A sunken boat at Rockport Harbor. 
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Destroyed houses in Rockport. 
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    Light medium tactical vehicle's (LMTV) make their way through floodwaters near Bridge City in Texas.
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    A car lies abandoned in Rockport. 
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    A police officer checks for survivors among destroyed houses in Rockport.
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    A gas station in Victoria.
  • JuanPann/Twitter
    Damage to homes is seen near Rockport
  • David Lohr/HuffPost
    A sign on a Holiday Inn hotel in Victoria.
