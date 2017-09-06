Flying Into Hurricane Irma's Eye Looks As Scary As You Think It Would

Dramatic new footage shows what it’s like to fly into the eye of one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded.
As Hurricane Irma barreled towards the Caribbean and Florida with winds of up to 185 mph on Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flew its aircraft right through the center of the Category 5 storm.
NOAA officials tweeted an intense clip of the plane experiencing severe turbulence as it passed through the hurricane’s eyewall:
They also shared this clip of their first flight through the storm:
Irma made landfall in Barbuda at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts the storm will hit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday, before hitting Cuba and possibly Florida by the weekend.