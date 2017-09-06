These Photos Show Hurricane Irma's Destructive Path Across The Caribbean

As Hurricane Irma swept over the Caribbean, images are starting to surface of the damage that has taken place on Saint Martin, an island that is part of both France and the Netherlands.
New aerial images taken by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence show the catastrophic damage to buildings in Irma’s path on the Dutch side of Saint Martin, known as Sint Maarten. The storm has reportedly killed at least 8 people on the island and at least one person in Barbuda.
Check back for the latest images of this destructive storm as it continues to move toward Florida.
The aftermath. #hurricaneirma #IrmaHurricane #StMaarten pic.twitter.com/BGzGoVt81C— eze (@internetofzings) September 6, 2017
[IRMA] Saint Martin dans le mur de l'oeil subit les effets de l'ouragan IRMA #iram #ouragan #SaintMartin (Source : Rinsy Xieng) pic.twitter.com/e2j7e9KtOu— RCI Guadeloupe (@RCI_GP) September 6, 2017
#IRMA Un hôtel de #Marigot à Saint-Martin complément dévasté. #SXM #Guadeloupe pic.twitter.com/wZ13K9x0kL— Guadeloupe 1ère (@guadeloupe_1ere) September 6, 2017
