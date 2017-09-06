ENVIRONMENT
These Photos Show Hurricane Irma's Destructive Path Across The Caribbean

The storm has already caused massive damage to impacted islands.
By Chris McGonigal

As Hurricane Irma swept over the Caribbean, images are starting to surface of the damage that has taken place on Saint Martin, an island that is part of both France and the Netherlands. 

Reuters
View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on the Dutch side of St. Martin on Sept. 6, 2016.

New aerial images taken by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence show the catastrophic damage to buildings in Irma’s path on the Dutch side of Saint Martin, known as Sint Maarten. The storm has reportedly killed at least 8 people on the island and at least one person in Barbuda.

Check back for the latest images of this destructive storm as it continues to move toward Florida. 

  • MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
    Two men look for belongings in the rubbles of their restaurant in Orient Bay on Saint-Martin.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A door is seen blown in at a Regions Bank in Miami, Florida.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A store window is broken in Miami, Florida. 
  • YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
    A Cuban wades through a flooded street in Havana, on September 10, 2017. Deadly Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba on Saturday, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes as it headed towards Florida. Authorities said they had evacuated more than a million people as a precaution, including about 4,000 in the capital. / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGE (Photo credit should read YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    A dolphin statue at Anglin's Fishing Pier lies toppled by Hurricane Irma.
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    A U.S. flag is tattered by winds produced by Hurricane Irma in Fort Lauderdale.
  • YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
    A flooded street in Havana, Cuba. 
  • YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
    Cubans wade through a flooded street in Havana.
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    A collapsed tree in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    High winds blow through Brickell Avenue.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Trees and branches in Miami are knocked down.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Debris in the street in Miami.
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters
    A vehicle drives along Ocean Drive in South Beach.
  • YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
    Havana after Hurricane Irma.
  • YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
    A flooded street near the Malecon in Havana.
  • YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
    Cubans wade through a flooded street in Havana.
  • ADALBERTO ROQUE via Getty Images
    A building in Caibarien, Cuba.
  • ADALBERTO ROQUE via Getty Images
    Local residents return home in Villa Clara province, east of Havana.
  • ADALBERTO ROQUE via Getty Images
    Local residents at Villa Clara province, Cuba. 
  • ADALBERTO ROQUE via Getty Images
    Damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Cuba.
  • YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images
    Cubans wade through rubble in Havana.
  • GERBEN VAN ES via Getty Images
    A man looks on over the devastation of Hurricane Irma in Sint Maarten.
  • Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
    A woman uses a can to take water out of her house in a flooded area after hurricane Irma in Fort Liberte, Haiti 
  • GEMMA HANDY via Getty Images
    Houses are seen on September 8, 2017 in Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda
  • Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
    Boys walk in a flooded area in Fort Liberte, Haiti
  • GEMMA HANDY via Getty Images
    Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda, devastated by Hurricane Irma
  • Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
    A girl stands in a flooded area in Fort Liberte, Haiti 
  • Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
    A pup stands in flood waters in Fort Liberte, Haiti 
  • GEMMA HANDY via Getty Images
    Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda after Hurricane Irma
  • Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters
    A man uses a metal plate to remove water from his house in Fort Liberte, Haiti
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
