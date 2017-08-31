Hurricane Irma 'Rapidly Intensifying' In Atlantic Ocean

As people across Texas and Louisiana begin the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, another dangerous storm has the potential to hit the U.S. coast.

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to Category 3 storm on Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center said. Irma has wind speeds of up to 115 mph and is expected to be “extremely dangerous” for the next several days, the center said.

#Irma has continued to strengthen over the eastern Atlantic and is now a major hurricane. Details at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/gRAl1hzRnN — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2017

Although it’s too early to determine the exact route that Irma will take, forecasts show the storm heading for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

Long range (15 day ensemble) is foreboding for potential major hurricane landfall impacts. We need Irma to recurve away. Too early but ... pic.twitter.com/W8LZWfp7tF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 31, 2017

“Steering winds will guide Irma close to the Leeward Islands and then perhaps Puerto Rico and Hispaniola around the middle of next week,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson said.

Land areas won’t be in any immediate danger until next week as the storm moves westward, according to Weather.com.