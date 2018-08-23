Hurricane Lane, Hawaii's Biggest Threat In Decades, Gives Glimpse Of A Warmer World

Mario Tama via Getty Images A car is partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island in Hilo, Hawaii, on Thursday.

Hawaii faces its biggest weather threat in 26 years as Hurricane Lane barrels toward the islands, already lashing the Aloha State with rain and fierce winds.

By Thursday afternoon, gusts of up to 130 miles an hour and more than a foot of rain had hit Hilo, on the eastern shore of the Big Island. Landslides blocked parts of Highway 19, a thoroughfare cutting across the island’s northern half, according to the state’s civil defense agency. Gov. David Ige (D) signed an emergency proclamation in advance of an anticipated 30 inches of rain over the weekend.

While Hawaii is no stranger to natural disasters like volcano eruptions, the Category 4 tropical cyclone bearing down on the southeastern reaches of the archipelago is only the third major storm to make landfall there since the late 1950s. The last was Hurricane Iniki in 1992, preceded by Hurricane Dot in 1959.

Despite surging carbon dioxide emissions and the Earth’s rising temperatures, the link between Hurricane Lane and human-caused global warming is not direct.

First, it helps to understand why tropical storms are so rare in Hawaii. The islands are shielded by an atmospheric feature known as a subtropical ridge. Over land, this type of high-pressure zone causes deserts like the Sahara or Kalahari. But over oceans, it drives trade wind belts that deflect storms. According to Climate Central, that high pressure is particularly strong from May through October, prime hurricane season.

Handout . / Reuters Hurricane Lane, with a well-defined eye, is shown positioned about 300 miles south of Hawaii's Big Island at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

But there are currently warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures to the east and south of Hawaii, where Hurricane Lane formed and is tracking. This could be linked to El Niño, the Pacific Ocean patterns that can cause record-setting warm weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week that, by September, the chances of El Niño in the Northern Hemisphere rose to about 60 percent.

“El Niño conditions give Hawaii their greatest chance of significant hurricanes because of the increased sea surface temperatures,” said David Titley, a climate scientist at Penn State University and a retired Navy rear admiral.

“These type of major hurricane tracks and threats to the Hawaiian islands, although infrequent, are not unprecedented,” he added. “Lane is well within this envelope.”

Still, Hurricane Lane offers a possible preview of what’s to come as the planet warms, a process expected to increase rapidly in the coming years as emissions soar and polar ice melts faster than expected. Climate change may not be the direct cause of a storm like Hurricane Lane, but it certainly adds to its intensity.

Sea levels have already risen around the world by 8 inches on average, and about 20,000 people in dry parts of Hawaii could be exposed to chronic flooding in as little as 30 years, according to a state report released in December. And higher seas mean more dangerous storm surge.

Sue Horton / Reuters People walked along a calm Hanalei Beach on Wednesday as Hurricane Lane approached Kauai, Hawaii.

“Sea level is higher so that would amplify storm surge,” said Marshall Shepherd, director of the University of Georgia’s atmospheric program and a former president of the American Meteorological Society.

Making matters worse, the inundation comes from two directions. As the atmosphere warms due to climate change, it can also hold more water vapor. That means the already heavy rains from hurricanes can be intensified, increasing freshwater flooding.

“Freshwater flooding will likely be one the major impacts to Hawaii from Lane,” Titley said.

Even without El Niño, oceans surged to record-high temperatures last year as the world’s biggest waterways absorb the bulk of carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels, deforestation and farming. The increased evaporation that results is “fuel for hurricanes and other storms,” said Kevin Trenberth, a senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.

He compared the storm in Hawaii to the floods in Kerala, India, that left at least 324 dead and 220,000 homeless earlier this month. The floods that killed at least 200 in Japan last month were also linked, he said.

“The ocean heat content globally was at record high levels last calendar year and now it is higher still and the highest on record,” Trenberth said. “The hurricanes that do occur can become more intense.”

Hurricane Lane gathered strength as unprecedented wildfires continued to scorch western states, choking cities like Seattle with smoke. It also comes a year after back-to-back storms wreaked havoc on Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and a wave of historic wildfires helped cause a record $306 billion in damages.

The MIT Technology Review dubbed 2017 “the year climate change began to spin out of control.”