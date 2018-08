These stunning images capture the terrifying power of Hurricane Lane, which is currently swirling with winds of around 145 mph toward Hawaii.

The Category 4 storm is expected to bring “large amounts of rain, flooding and high winds” to the islands from Thursday through Saturday, per Gov. David Ige.

NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. astronaut Ricky Arnold (who is on board the International Space Station) have all shared footage and videos of the storm from space:

#HurricaneLane in the early morning hours near #Hawaii. The crew of the @Space_Station sends much aloha to everyone there. pic.twitter.com/raPh37MZH9 — Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) August 22, 2018

NOAA's WP-3D Orion, #Kermit, encountered a phenomenon known as "stadium effect" inside the eye of #HurricaneLane. Check out these photos taken by the crew.



Continue to check https://t.co/MlZk25kG0d for information regarding tropical systems.



Video: Richard Henning, NOAA pic.twitter.com/qeVHb9a9SU — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 22, 2018

Close-up view of Major #HurricaneLane's eye - impressive even at GOES-15's 1-km resolution. pic.twitter.com/lIpaeSmu9j — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) August 21, 2018

Here's a view of #HurricaneLane late yesterday, August 21, 2018, courtesy of the Japanese #Himawari-8 satellite. (The view is rotated: the North is to the left and East is up.) For updates on this Cat. 5 #hurricane: https://t.co/h7Hm7qiq2J pic.twitter.com/Hw2d0sbo1P — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) August 22, 2018

Category 4 #HurricaneLane continues to maintain an impressive eye with maximum sustained winds around 155 MPH. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/zcxQCgDeVv — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) August 22, 2018