Hurricane Michael Is Already Breaking Records

As Hurricane Michael bombards Florida after making landfall on Wednesday, it’s already breaking records.

The hurricane is one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the U.S. mainland as especially warm water in the Gulf of Mexico led to winds of 155 mph, according to the Associated Press.

Currently at a Category 4, the massive storm is the first of its size to strike the Florida Panhandle since records began in 1851, according to The Washington Post and Weather.com.

The storm is the third strongest hurricane to make landfall on the continental U.S. as ranked by minimum sea level pressure at landfall, according to data analyzed by Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a tropical scientist at Colorado State University.

Table of 10 strongest continental US landfalling #hurricanes on record as ranked by minimum sea level pressure at landfall. #Michael ranks 3rd with a landfall pressure of 919 hPa. pic.twitter.com/JB8o1HREqO — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018

The storm is also the strongest continental landfall hurricane to hit in the month of October ranked by both wind and pressure, according to Klotzbach.

#Hurricane #Michael is the strongest October continental US hurricane landfall on record (ranked by wind). Michael's max winds at landfall were 155 mph. The prior October record was 130 mph (Chenier Caminanda-1893, Georgia-1899, King-1950, Hazel-1954). pic.twitter.com/DILBEmObpG — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 10, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said earlier Wednesday that he was “scared to death” for those who did not leave the evacuation zones.

Photos and video show rising floodwaters and dangerous wind conditions.

Cantore nearly just got speared by 2x4 it seemed. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/tyNWrymC3p — Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) October 10, 2018