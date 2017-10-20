Hurricane Postscript

Hurricanes’ threats to life and limb do not vanish when flood waters recede and destructive winds subside. That is a lesson to remember when the focus is understandably on the immediate loss of lives, and to a lesser extent, of property.

Indeed, more fatalities have been recorded in some hurricanes’ aftermath than during the actual storms. Florida’s 2005 Hurricane Andrew and more recently Puerto Rico’s Maria are cases in point.

Hurricanes’ direct fatalities usually result from drowning or impacts from falling trees and flying debris. Other immediate impacts can be temporary loss of cropland and destruction of infrastructure, which in addition to buildings can include bridges, roads, and power grids.

Delayed hurricane-related deaths have encompassed electrocution from downed wires, carbon monoxide poisoning linked to electric generator usage without proper ventilation, and stress-related exacerbation of serious chronic medical conditions such as a weak heart. Skin contact with, or ingestion of, bacteria-laden flood waters has led to subsequent fatal infections. In warmer climes, excess standing waters are ideal breeding grounds for a mosquito population explosion capable of transmitting such viral diseases as West Nile, Zika, and Dengue fever.

Exposure to mold that has formed in flood-soaked houses has caused serious respiratory problems, especially among the most immune-compromised in society. That includes the very young, the very old, and the chronically ill.

It is not just delayed physical casualties that occur in major hurricanes’ aftermath. While the 2005 Katrina tempest was directly responsible for 1800 deaths in its lethal assault on the Gulf Coast, there are approximately 7000 storm survivors still receiving therapy for mental trauma.