Hybrid Pizza Chicken Wings Exist, Here’s How To Make Them

If you’re a true FOODBEAST fan, you know we’re the type of people that are down to turn pretty much anything into a pizza.

In celebration of National Pizza Month, and our love for both pizza and Pabst Blue Ribbon, we’ve brought you Pumpkin Pizza Mac ‘n Cheese and a Pizza Burger. Now we’re here to reveal...Pizza Wings.

This creation, imagined by THE one and only Vulgar Chef, uses Pabst Blue Ribbon in the wing batter, making each piece a beautiful golden brown once they come out of their nice, warm bath in the deep fryer.

After they’re cooked, it’s pizza time. Make sure you have your marinara sauce, copious amounts of shredded mozz, and as many mini pepperonis as your heart desires for this one. If you follow the directions below, you’ll be left with extreme cheese pulls and an insanely happy tummy.

Make sure to prove your love for pizza – and Pabst Blue Ribbon – throughout National Pizza Month pics by tagging your pics with #inpizzawecrush. We’re all for making your followers jealous.

Estimated prep time: 10 minutes

Estimated rest time: 10-15 minutes

Estimated cook time: 15-20 minutes

Estimated total time: 35-45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup PBR

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

2 ½-3 pounds chicken wings

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup marinara sauce

1/4 cup chopped or mini pepperonis

1 bottle canola oil (for frying)

Step 1

Bring deep fryer or pan with oil to 350 degrees for frying. Preheat oven to 400 degrees or broiler on low.

Step 2

In a large bowl, mix together PBR, flour, egg, oregano, salt & pepper until well blended. Let rest for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3

Pat chicken dry. Place wings in batter, making sure to coat fully. Deep fry the wings at 350 degrees for roughly 10 minutes or until an internal temp of 160 degrees.

Step 4

Once the wings are done, place them on an oven safe pan. Coat with marinara, cheese, pepperoni and place under broiler on low or in the oven at 400° until the cheese has melted. Serve!

By Analiese Trimber