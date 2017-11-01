"I am a survivor. I am a believer. I am a glass half-full", Katie Kelly

“Having gone through breast cancer, I am now more confident in the power of positivity in the face of adversity.”, Katie Kelly

Katie DeVries Kelly is a mother, wife, daughter, sister to two (one as a younger and one as an identical twin) and marketing professional. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 33 years old. Here’s her inspiring story.

MK: How old were you when you were diagnosed?

KK: was diagnosed with stage II triple negative invasive ductile carcinoma (aka breast cancer) at 30-years-old. My son was 9-months-old.

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

KK: When I was diagnosed, I was terrified and in complete disbelief. At 30 years old, having just experienced the pure joy of motherhood, I felt I was in the prime of my life; I was invincible. That all came crashing down on May 13, 2014 when I was told “you have cancer”. There were many times I would be completely consumed with fear - fearing that my son would grow up knowing me only by my picture, or that my husband would be robbed of his partner and “happily ever after.” But, they’re love and support got me through those dark days.

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

KK: All those things people tell you throughout life, like “don’t take anything for granted,” “live each day to its fullest” and “focus on what really matters” became the truth. All the noise of life’s distractions went away during my fight for life. I had a laser focus on my faith, family and the love that surrounds me. Not many get to experience that complete clarity, which I am grateful for, and which I strive to remain focused on in my life.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

KK: Before being diagnosed, I wish I would have known that 30 really isn’t “too young” to have cancer. Before being diagnosed, I wish I had known all of the unknowns and the what if’s – specifically in relation to the numerous tests, the diagnosis, the treatments, the reactions, the side effects, the emergency room visits, the blood counts, the surgeries, the results, the reconstructions…the list goes on. However, nothing can truly prepare you for a cancer diagnosis.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

KK: Since being diagnosed, I truly believe that my purpose is to help other young women going through similar battles. To listen to them, answer questions and share my experience in the hopes of shedding some light on theirs.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

KK: As a breast cancer survivor, I’ve dedicated my time to advocate for breast cancer research and care. I’ve touted the great work of my doctors and caretakers, and I’ve served as a face of what breast cancer can look like. I’ve dedicated myself and my time as a mentor to numerous young breast cancer patients, with the hopes to instill the courage and strength I gained from those who battled before me. In addition, I am proud to serve as a board member for the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans, as a way to further my reach and impact among the local community. I also love sharing my story.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

KK: Recurrence. I live in fear because of this one word and the uncertainty that comes with it.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

KK: If there was one thing I could change about breast cancer and how people view it, I would shed more light on not only the physical challenges cancer presents, but the mental challenges it presents and the long-lasting effects they have.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

KK: It is very important for me to support other women with breast cancer because a cancer diagnosis is a very overwhelming experience. I want to help other women see that they are not alone and that there is hope, as others did for me.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

KK: I would tell a newly diagnosed young woman to allow herself to experience all of the emotions a cancer diagnosis brings. Don’t close yourself off; accept all of the love and support you are being offered. I would also stress the importance of finding a group of doctors that you can trust completely. Having found that myself, it allowed me to focus completely on my recovery and healing.

MK: What one word defines you?