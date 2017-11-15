I am just like you. #MeToo

This particular night with my love was slightly different.

We were laying on the couch, he was behind me and had his hand wrapped around neck, covering my mouth. His grip was firm, he knew he was going to hurt me. As he lifted my dress, I felt his fingers move my panties to the side and rubbed his cock around my vagina and then my ass. When he was confident that I was lubricated enough, he sodomised me.

How does a woman pretend to love it? She simply removes herself from her soul.

I came over one afternoon to grab my last bit of things, he was home alone. I finally worked up the courage to leave him and was ready to walk away forever. I had enough. “It’s over, I never want to see you again in my life,” he then slammed me against his bedroom wall and I laughed.

“The next time I see you will be in jail,” I say.

He didn’t take this lightly, slamming me against the wall again and then chasing me out of his room as I fled for my life. He kicked his leg out as I was two steps down his staircase and cracked my vagina. I held onto the wooden rail as I buckled down the stairs and held onto my life.

He watched me from the top of the staircase, “Get the f-ck out dumb sl-t…” I took short breaths to reduce any feeling of the pain running through that region. This area of my body would eventually turn an ugly dark purple colour for two months.

I limped out of his parent’s house and into my car. I don’t know how I managed to drive in such excruciating pain but I did and to the nearest service station because I had only one thing on my mind.

I hated myself, how could I even allow someone to treat me like this? How was I going to rebuild myself from this hole? My entire life and body was bruised and battered. What the hell would my parents think if they ever found out? What did I do to deserve this? I did everything for that boy.

I bought two packets of paracetamol and a bottle of water. I drove down Parramatta Road towards Merrylands, where a friend was working and popped a pill every minute and a half. A few times, I dunked two at a time.

Within forty minutes, I popped forty pills, told my friend what I had done when I arrived to her workplace and she immediately called an ambulance. I felt my body shutting down, organ by organ, breath by breath. Ironically, it was the first time in almost a year that I felt alive.

Once upon a time I fell in love with the wrong person. He cut open every vein I have. He was the first and last male whose touch I ever felt run through my body, his touch numbed me from the age of 17. I internalized the trauma to such an extent that I carried the shame, guilt, and pain with me throughout my twenties. I forgave him long before I forgave myself.

It was my fault for holding onto those first six months and hoping the real him would return. It was my fault that I let him treat me the way that he did. It was my fault for not leaving, particularly after the first time he hit me. It was my fault because surely I was doing something wrong that would trigger him to hit me. It was my fault because by staying, I was asking for it.

I am just like your sister, your mother, your cousin, your grandmother, your friend. I am just like you.

I know what it feels like to be vulnerable and powerless beyond your control. What it feels like to be belittled, called names and told you’re worthless time and time again.

I know what shame and guilt feel like, it is far easier to be silent, right?

I know what it feels like to have someone you trust control every aspect of your life. I know what it feels like to live in fear and anxiety wondering which way my partner will hurt me today?

I know what it’s like to work and pay for your new mobile, but have your partner use it because you’re not allowed to have a good phone.

I know what it’s like to be told what to wear, where to sit and when to speak. I know what it feels like to “dumb” down your personality and not look so happy because you may outshine your partner.

I know what it’s like to have someone control your bank account. I know what it’s like to have someone read all your messages.

I know what it’s like to be in bed with someone who is repeatedly telling you how fat and ugly you are, yet forcing you to perform oral sex on them.

I know what it feels like to be sodomized with a hand covering your mouth so that you don’t make too much noise. I know what it feels like to say, “yeah I love it,” just to save your own life.

I know what it’s like to have the boy who told you he loved you in the morning, have his hands around your neck threatening to kill you by the evening while his parents sleep peacefully in the next room.

I know what it’s like to say “No” and have a guy continue because they are hard and haven’t finished yet.

I know what it’s like to be told to not share your story with other guys incase they may be turned off dating you.

I know what it’s like to have a guy come up from behind in public and in front of your friend say, “I heard you’re good in bed.”

I know what it’s like to have a man rubbing himself up against you on public transportation on a tram full of people only to be told that it always happens in Croatia.

I know what it’s like to walk down a main road in a capital city in a skirt and have men old enough to be your grandfather lick their lips, call you a pussy cat and suggest what they’d do to you.

I know what it’s like to be working in retail and be stalked by a returning customer who goes out of their way to make you uncomfortable, only to be told by a fellow work colleague, “Maybe you shouldn’t be so flirty with people.”

I know what it’s like to have a guy spread stories about how you grabbed di-k in public and told him you want him despite being in a long term relationship with one of his close friends, just because he wants to look good in front of his boys.

I know what it’s like to have three boys you go to school with coercive you into exposing yourself so they have something to talk about and you do it out of fear because you want them to like you and you have no other way of getting home but by one of them who your mother thinks is perfect for you to marry.

I know what it’s like to share your pain and hear the words, “That’s normal.” I know what it’s like to hear, “Even if you say something, no one will believe you.”

No, it’s not normal and I believe you. #MeToo