"I Am Proud Who I Have Become": Kara Skaflestad, Fighting Pretty

“After I embraced what was happening, I took on my breast cancer diagnosis as a new stage of life. I was going to be stronger for it.” - Kara Skaflestad

Kara Skaflestad was 26 years old, working in New York City and climbing the corporate ladder, as an aspiring advertising professional, as puts it, “buying shoes I couldn’t afford and dating. Who had time for cancer?” She was stunned when she she heard the words, “I’m sorry Kara, but you have breast cancer”.

MK: What was your first thought when you were told that you had breast cancer?

KS: My immediate thought was – my poor mom. We had just lost my grandmother to breast cancer, and my diagnosis would be devastating for my mom. My second thought was, I have so much to do! I don’t have time for this! I had been diagnosed with Stage 3B estrogen-receptive, Her2+, non-BRCA gene breast cancer.

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

KS: Something came over me during my journey that said: Life is short – appreciate every moment. My perspective changed and things became magical. I started to appreciate my life more, my relationships more, and myself more. I started to love myself and realize that I am amazing just as am – hair or no hair, breasts or no breasts. I would tell myself, “I am strong and beautiful! And I want other women to feel this way too!”

MK: What do you wish you'd known before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

KS: Losing your hair is hard. But if you try to have fun with it, you can wear wigs and rock that shaved head look until it grows back!

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

KS: I started appreciating the little things. It might sound crazy, and living in NYC can be stressful, but I started loving when the subway would appear just as I walked down the stairs; I would get excited when I heard birds chirping in the early morning in Brooklyn; I would look at the snow in the trees and see the sparkles; I started to love the loud energy that the city gave off – the bright lights, the honking horns, everything. And when I moved to Portland, Oregon, I would actually cry walking my dog thinking of how beautiful life was. I started surrounding myself with people that made me feel good, and started paying attention to how lucky I am every day to be healthy and happy. There is something beautiful in every moment. It’s just having the perspective to find it. And please, don’t wait until you have cancer to get that perspective!

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

KS: While I was in treatment, my best friend’s mom (also a cancer survivor) gave me a pair of mini pink boxing gloves to remind me to stay strong and keep fighting. This was the inspiration to create Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization that sends Pretty Packages to women fighting cancer to help them feel strong and beautiful. The Pretty Packages include various makeup products, a scarf, journal and mini pink boxing gloves. We are on a mission is to remind women that they are fierce, strong, beautiful and inspire them to keep Fighting Pretty!

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

KS: I think some people think that breast cancer is the “good cancer to get”. That is not always true. Granted, there is a lot of research. However, there are many many women who are living with metastatic breast cancer. I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at 26 years old – 14 years BEFORE I was supposed to get a mammogram. Breast cancer happens to women at all ages, all ethnicities, and doesn’t discriminate.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

KS: Getting a cancer diagnosis rocks your world. And having support is key. I was very lucky to have a posse of friends and family that came to chemo and every other appointment! But not everyone has that. Maybe they just have a pair of mini pink boxing gloves to remind them that we are here supporting them and reminding them to keep “Fighting Pretty!”

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

KS: I would tell her there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

KS: Adversity affects everyone. Everyone. Even people you don’t think. I remember one time when I was shopping, I was wearing my wig and felt like everyone could tell. I was so self-conscious. I got in line to pay, and noticed the woman behind the cash register had a pigment skin disease. Her entire face with a mix of black and white. She was probably 100% healthy, but had a different type of skin pigment. That was her adversity. My poor friend had a premature baby. She went to the hospital every day for months. That was hers. Everyone has something. And it’s all relative. So be kind. You never know what other people are going through.

MK: What one word defines you?