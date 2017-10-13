I Believe In You: A Conversation with Dolly Parton, Plus Chatting with King Leg

Dolly Parton's I Believe In You album artwork Dolly Parton / I Believe In You

A Conversation with Dolly Parton

Mike Ragona: Dolly, is “I Believe in You” your first official children’s album?

Dolly Parton: Yes, it is. I’ve had a few small projects through Dollywood and Imagination Library but this is my first mainstream children album. I’ve wanted to do it for years so I finally did it.

MR: And this all original material.

DP: Yes, these are all songs that I have written. Many of the songs’ themes are based on books that we have given through the Imagination Library. For example, the title song “I Believe in You” is based loosely on “The Little Engine That Could” that is the first book we give out, which is one of my favorite books. But all the songs are meant to build the confidence of children and encourage them to believe in themselves, because I do. Then the others are made to help them become good little people.

MR: What inspired you to do this children’s album at this point in your career?

DP: All of the pieces just fell into place. I’ve been talked out of it previously by mainstream promoters, managers, record labels because these novelty type albums typically don’t sell as well as mainstream albums. But I’ve wanted to do it for years and as I was pondering my next move musically, I realized that we were giving out our 100 millionth book through Imagination Library, which is a lot. Then at the same time, our Christmas of Many Colors and Coat of Many Colors movies were coming out on NBC, which had such great ratings and positive responses from children. It just made sense to do the children’s album. Then we put that together in no time because I have been gradually recording these songs for years. I just had to do some mixing and touch-ups and we are going to be able to release it just in time for the holidays. Everything about it was working so it seemed like the right decision.

MR: Imagination Library, which you founded in 1995, has helped people in many countries. What is the origin of Imagination Library?

DP: Imagination Library is my literacy program that gives books to children once a month in the mail with their name on it, from the time they’re born up until they start kindergarten. I started the program in honor of my dad who was not able to go to school and couldn’t read or write. He was a brilliant, sweet, wonderful man who raised a house full of kids. But, he was shy and embarrassed about the fact that he couldn’t read or write. I didn’t want him to feel that way so I wanted to start a program that he could be involved in to honor him so children would not have to go through what he did. We started it in my hometown at first and then once the governor at the time, Phil Bredesen, got wind of what we were doing, he wanted to spread into all over Tennessee, then the whole United States. Now we are also in Canada as well as several other countries. Before my dad passed, he got to see the program grow and do well and was very proud of it.

MR: In addition to Canada and the UK, why did you decide to bring the program to places like Belize and Australia?

DP: These are places where I have a huge fan base. Also, David Dodson, who heads Imagination Library, researches where people are who contact us and request to have the program because we want to be where people want us. We put a lot of time and effort into this. We don’t want to come off as “we think we’re smarter than them” or they don’t know how to raise their own children. But it is more so built to supplement whatever educational programs those countries have in place. My belief is that you cannot get enough books in the hands of enough children and I feel as though if children learn to read in their impressionable years, they will have the resources to self-educate, on any subject they want to learn, even if they are unable to go to school, which is why reading is so important.

MR: Do you think that music is also an introductory medium for children to learn through?

DP: Music is so important and children really relate to it. All over the world, since time began, every culture has had music and music is the voice of the soul. We transformed “The Coat of Many Colors” song into a book because I felt that it was such an important message about acceptance and not making fun of other kids. I also wrote another song about bullying called “Making Fun Ain’t Funny” so I could put important messages that they can learn and grow from into a form the children could sing along to.

MR: The album has comforting songs like “I’m Here” and “A Friend Like You” but you really went the extra step with songs like “Chemo Hero” and “Brave Little Soldier” that seemed very personal. Where did the inspiration for those songs come from?

DP: Those two songs are very important to me because they are personal. My niece, Hannah Dennison, had Leukemia when she was four years old and we almost lost her. She battled with it for several years and while she was going through her treatments, so sick and losing her hair, I starting writing songs for her. She’s 29 years old right now so she made it. She’s definitely one of my Chemo Heroes. “Brave Little Soldier” was another song that I wrote for her during that time but I put it in this album to address anything that kids go through whether it be divorce, abuse, other illnesses, or a crippling disability. Just saying, “We are brave little soldiers, and we’re going to fight this! We’ll come out winners because we’re soldiers!” lets them know that they are not the only one who has ever been through what they’re going through. I tried to make it sure it radiated a positive message. I love getting the chance to get in there and write these songs and think like a kid again. It makes me feel revitalized like I am a kid again when I am able to do these things with the children.

MR: I remember years ago, Marlo Thomas released a children’s album called Free to Be You and Me, plus a follow-up LP. Then there was In Harmony with many Warner Brothers acts such as Carly Simon and James Taylor who recorded a very popular, positive children’s album. They basically were light-hearted, empowering projects. Coming back to your songs “Chemo Soldier” and “Brave Little Soldier,” they illustrate how times have changed and we’re speaking to our children differently now. What are your thoughts on those changes and ways of addressing modern day children?

DP: I think that children are so much wiser and more educated now because of all the social media so they see and know everything. Then with all of the animated shows and movies they watch, they’re so involved. The things that today’s children see now were so “adult” to me when I was a kid. They see and know more so they need to be taught more so they receive the deeper lessons. But I do so in a child-friendly way but at the same time made sure to get some good messages across and it’s fun to do both. For example, I teach them about responsibility: I teach them how to spell the word but I also try to teach them what responsibility really means. “You have to be ready. You have to be alert, You have to be aware.” So I do think that there is a place for it, especially in this day and time because children are so much smarter now.

MR: Do you have any advice for parents in an age like this where children have more societal and environmental challenges that you were alluding to?

DP: That’s tough. I’ve never had any children of my own so I would not be the one to ask. But I am surrounded by children and I love children but the same rule applies to children and adults—we just really need to be aware. Children need to be taught that we have to be more loving, caring, and accepting. I know it’s difficult for parents but for those who are of a spiritual nature, I think you need to pray hard and lay heavy on the values, principles, and morals pertaining to what’s going on in the world because it seems that we’ve drifted so far away from that. I think that’s why both of my movies did so well with ratings. They were about family, faith, and believing in something and pulling families together instead of being on social media and TV and electronic devices. I think all of that is wonderful and I’m all for progression but we can’t forget that children still need that personal nurturing and that honesty where you need to be real with them.

MR: You released your first album 50 years ago. From then to now, might this be the most important album you’ve released because of its focus?

DP: It feels like 10 years ago at most! But I believe this is one of the most important albums I’ve ever done. It may turn out to be THE most important because I’m really trying to address issues and I think that the positive messages in these songs are also good for the adults in the family because there are a lot of feel-good vibes that are uplifting and lord knows we need that right now.

*******************************

King Leg's album artwork King Leg / Meet King Leg

A Conversation with King Leg

Mike Ragogna: All hail King Leg!

King Leg: [laughs]

MR: Okay, let's discuss King Leg’s humble beginnings. How did Dwight Yoakam find such royalty?

KL: Well, I was at a party of a mutual friend of ours, a publisher in Nashville. She invited me to her office/home because she wanted to hear some songs. She likes to entertain. She had me and a few of my band’s guys over and Dwight was playing a show over in Birmingham that night. I wasn't expecting him to come by but as I was doing some of my songs, he came in the door. He basically heard me in the background and was intrigued by my voice and my original song that I was singing at that moment, which ended up on the album.

MR: Which song was it?

KL: "Wanted."

MR: What do you think really bonded you and Dwight together? Was it the music or was it his starring role in Roswell?

KL: [laughs] Well, the music, because we both have a fondness for classic and traditional country, and also the mod music from the sixties. The more he heard my stuff, the more he heard those shared influences.

MR: My feeling is the missing person from this mix would be Billy Bob Thornton because he has the same kind of affinities.

KL: To bring Billy Bob into the mix, I just played a show at The Mint here in Los Angeles. I went there a few months ago to see Billy Bob's band, the Boxmasters. I don't know if we were pushing it too much in there but the sound kept cutting out because I guess we were burning out the amps for the PA system.

MR: What's the story of how you got signed at Sire?

KL: We were recording at Capitol Studios here in LA and Lenny Waronker from Warner came by. I think it was suggested to him by someone else at the label, I'm not sure who. We were just kind of inviting people from the label, we didn't know where the record would be released. We knew it was going to be on Warners somewhere. There was talk of Nonesuch, but we just didn't know yet. So Lenny came by and listened to it and really liked it. I think he went back to the label and possibly told Robin Hurley from Sire. Dwight said, "Oh, this is Robin from Rhino." He was standing there listening, we're two songs in, and Robin looks over to me and said, "Did you listen to a lot of Morrissey?" He was the first person who had actually heard that influence in my music. That really got me excited. I just thought Robin was with Rhino and was just interested, but he was with Sire and ended-up sending the music out to Seymour Stein. That's how that developed. Seymour listened to it and liked my voice and the song and here we are, putting it on Sire.

MR: So you recorded this album at Capitol Tower, right?

KL: Yes, Studio B, which has its own history apart from Studio A.

MR: Cough up a fun story or two about your studio experience.

KL: The album was co-produced by Dwight and Chris Lord-Alge. One touching moment for me was when I was singing a part over and over again for them and at one point, I just said, "Well, how would you suggest I try to do this?" Chris Lord-Alge got on the talkback and said, "Just do it as King Leg-y as you can!" Just the whole experience of going in there, I was excited to say the least but nervous because of the history. I was surprised by how comfortable it felt in there and how at home it felt when I got in.

MR: So many legends have come through that studio. Sometimes it can be intimidating or overwhelming to new acts when they record there.

KL: Yeah, it was just totally humbling, the space itself and being aware of everyone who's been in there. Looking at the trajectory of my life, it just felt right.

MR: Still, you took your kingly leg and kicked its ass.

KL: [laughs] Yes. Luckily, I didn't kick any holes in the wall.

MR: What's your creative process like?

KL: I'll tell you what, just getting on the internet and getting on YouTube is one of my ways of finding inspiration. A lot of it is going back to the greats, listening to Elvis and The Beatles and Morrissey and the country music that I fell in love with, too, when I was living out in Nashville. Billy Walker was one of the guys I really liked. I worked at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville when I first moved out there. That was kind of an inspirational moment I can draw from still, seeing all the Grand Ol' Opry stars when I was working there and being exposed to that history of country and American music that came out of that.

MR: Do you feel that influenced your songwriting? Did it frame how you approached it later?

KL: Yes, I took notice of the form that was found in those traditional country songs. And a lot of them are kind of just folk songs in a way. It also inspired me to try and write in that style, like writing a country shuffle—I ended up writing one that ended up on the album, "Walking Again"—or doing something that's a little more western-sounding, like my song "Moaning Lisa Screaming," which reminds me of the spaghetti westerns I grew up watching as well.

MR: Did you feel like there was evolution happening as you were writing for the project? Did you find yourself stepping up or changing in any way?

KL: Oh, absolutely. The other thing is I started some of the songs on this album years ago when I was listening to a lot of Radiohead. "Cloud City" is kind of "Creep"-esque, in a way. Songs like "Seeing You Tonight"... I was listening to a lot of Smiths and Morrissey at the time. I kind of get obsessed with a band and will listen to them a lot in the moment and let them influence my writing.

MR: You mentioned the mod element before, too. People forget that Morrissey and his Smiths nodded to mod in their music. Do you think that's where you made the connection to mod music?

KL: Yeah, I was aware that Morrissey and Johnny Marr had a fondness for sixties music. But beyond even that, I grew up listening to oldies radio, which, by the way, I mentioned to The Demon from KISS and he cursed me out for saying "Oldies." He wants me to refer to them as "Classics." He came to Capitol when we were recording and listening to stuff.

MR: Speaking of that, when is Elvis Duran going to invite you on his show?

KL: I don't want just flat out ask him but you just wait for that moment.

MR: You don't ask, you don't get.

KL: [laughs] You just do? You just kick your way through?

MR: Well, you've got that kingly leg!

KL: [laughs] That's a lot of stretching involved there.

MR: What advice do you have for new artists?

KL: Keep writing and record yourself. That really helped me starting out, with the mic on a computer. Just record yourself. I got more into it as I got older and we had jobs and money coming in. I was buying equipment and I got excited about recording. You hear your songs in a different way. You hear your voice in a different way and it progresses from that. Also the thing about songwriting, there's a feeling you get when you're working on something that sounds exciting. It's hard to explain but I guess with anything that you're creating, you feel a certain type of productiveness. Just keep creating and producing and chasing that feeling. Sometimes there'll be valleys where you're really not feeling like writing or doing anything but just hang in there and don't stop picking up that guitar or playing that instrument because the songs come out of that, too.

MR: And what was the best advice ever given you?

KL: Well, this comes up a lot in my family. My Grandpa Joe, who was a poet and a songwriter and part of the reason I'm doing this, died when I was in third grade, before I started playing guitar. I wasn't really aware of all of the songs that he'd written. I knew he did some western cowboy songs—he grew up in Antelope County, Nebraska on a ranch. He had pictures taken of himself in his cowboy outfit. Those were things I saw growing up. He'd wear cowboy boots. He grew up around horses and one thing he'd say to us growing up was, "Don't be a horse's ass." That stuck with me.

MR: So how will the King reign over cowpunk over the coming years? What's the plan?

KL: I just plan to continue writing songs. They're not all going to sound country. I think there's an element of punkiness in a lot of my stuff. I'm just going to keep these boots pointed forward and keep writing and singing songs. I don't know where it's going to take me but I think I could die happy just having this experience.