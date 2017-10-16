I Believe You

I don’t think I know any women who have not been harassed or assaulted. If I do, they are few. I found out today via the klieg light #metoo social media hashtag that several women I had hoped might have escaped it by being stay at home moms, or in fairly cloistered environments, or whatever protective story I made up for them, also did not escape the clutches of men’s unwanted advances.

This hashtag is waking us all up. I wish it had happened long ago but damn grateful it’s finally here, this awakening.

A few days ago I had to explain to a potential date why I mask my phone number when I first speak to new online dating site contacts. Our communication didn’t go any further than this first phone call because he couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t just block annoying people. I explained that phone numbers can be used to yield more information. He persisted, asking me for evidence in the form of stories. He claimed he was just morbidly curious, and I decided I had an urgent need to be anywhere but on the phone. It took a couple days to shake off the feeling of being violated all over again. I didn’t want to relive any of my icky stalker-ish experiences and I certainly didn’t want to have those stories judged as good enough reason to maintain my privacy.

So, from here on out, I won’t be helping men believe me anymore. And, I won’t be helping women believe me either, even though this is far more rare these days.

Decades ago, a renowned TV producer, then a hot New York playwright, once pinned me against a wall in his apartment and forced a profoundly unwarranted and unwanted kiss. I had thought we were friends, and was caught completely off guard. The moment had turned on a dime. Miraculously, I got loose and started going for the front door. He ran quickly ahead of me to block the door. More struggle and sharp words from me ensued and I got out. When I told the friend who introduced us (as friends, not potential mates), she responded that I must have misconstrued what occurred. He was a powerful writer, a friend, he wouldn’t do such a thing, she assumed. That’s what I had thought too, until he did. It wasn’t until a few years later when another woman friend confessed she had nearly the exact experience with him. I felt vindicated, and found the one person I thought could truly believe me.

Most of us have no witnesses or evidence. So, when someone rises up to proclaim their total belief in our stories it helps us heal.

One mighty evolved male friend, Ralph B. Pena, who I’m certain has never trespassed against a woman, posted the above golden light message today on Facebook “I believe you and I am reviewing my behavior.” The three words “I believe you” cracked me open with one loving blow. All the sadness that has been pooling these last weeks and even more during the many months since the “pussy grab” incident, started flowing as tears. I am proud of my powerful male friends like Ralph who are stepping up to help put a salve on our collective female wounds, to bear witness, look at themselves and their potential trespasses, and to do their part to stop the madness.

I am also proud of the #metoo women. It’s a vulnerable act for most of us to even proclaim it because the mere act of testimony causes us to relive the assault. I consider myself pretty kick ass about this stuff, but it took me a while today. And when I finally did it, my stomach felt a little uneasy when I hit the button to post. And, for most of us it’s many, many more than one assault, the memories of which flood in with the tapping out of those two words.