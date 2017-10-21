I Broke The Most Important Rule For Women At Work

*This incident depicts recurring feelings and actions that have been ongoing but occurred during the week ending October 14th, 2017 *

I vomit nearly every morning that I get up. I’m not sick nor particularly nauseous but it hits me like a wave and I have to empty the bile from my stomach ranging anywhere from 5:30-5:50 every single morning. It’s been happening like clockwork for nearly 6 weeks now. It coincides with a recurring nightmare that keeps me anxious as well. I feel completely out of control again. I don’t like that at all. This hasn’t really happened since I graduated high school. I couldn’t figure out what was triggering this morning ritual back then either, but I knew in the back of my mind what was making me like this all over again. How I had so much nearly 10 months ago and how now I feel as though I have so little. I was being killed in the dream. It was symbolic for where I was in my life outside of my REM sleep. Fighting. Far from the fairytale I was living months prior. It would be nice to just not have to deal with the fallout for one day. For sleep to feel refreshing like it use to. I knew the day the first round of texts and rumors came in as I was trying to NyQuil my brain activity away that no peace would be had. The people around us would never allow it, even if they meant well.

This is exactly why I avoided dating for years and why I’ll run from marriage like the plague it is. It infects lives and kills happiness.

I broke at work today. I broke my own unwritten rule. I balled my eyes out. Twice. A full on Kim Kardashian ugly cry in two of our phone rooms spaced about two hours apart.

I reached my threshold today and I feel terrible about that because what was really wrong with my life? I have a job most people my age can’t get and growth opportunities beyond my wildest dreams. I have a budding social life in New York City. I feel professionally that I’m coming into my own. Everything that should matter is playing out for the little 5-year old girl who feel in love with New York the moment she first saw it.

I couldn’t help but think about everything else though. I felt like absolutely no one has actually listened to me in weeks. I was talking but, no one was listening and that only changed today because the frustration came out and my co workers took mercy on my state. Everything came out. I had lost control of my life. Saying it out loud felt like a weight off my shoulders. My mind was stuck in a constant state of self preservation and I began to grow weary because of it. My soul is on life support.

I know it can heal. I know I can find the new me that comes with the pain that I feel from sun up to sun down. I know I’ll meet new people who make me believe that every day is worth getting out of bed and that the world may be worth saving after all. Not everyone will waste my time. People will come into my life and make me realize that every facet of life can feel this good. I won’t always feel angry every time someone else mentions his name.

Today was a bump in the road but, it also helped me realize something grand. My female coworkers aren’t just coworkers. They are beginning to feel like big sisters, mentors, confidants, but most of all like a piece of home and sanctuary in the office. They came to my aid immediately. They not only understood but they fiercely showed me that for someone my age, I had achieved so much more than many, that the blessing now was that I could grow without guilt, that I had lost a lot of people, but also found new ones who didn’t have to work so hard to understand me.

I used to think of Kelly Cutrone whenever I grew emotional at work, that if you have to cry, then go outside. It’s nice to know that you don’t always have to do that. You can have people who just want to support you and see you recover and see you happy again.

With great loss, comes a great comeback.