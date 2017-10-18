I choose love, not hate

In January 2017, The Roth Family JCC of Greater Orlando received 3 bomb threats in a two week period. We were among the first in a wave of attacks designed to inflict fear and economic distress. Unfortunately, it worked.

As news of the threats and the impact it had on the JCC spread, we began getting notes of support in the mail from all over the country. Postcards would arrive with positive, caring, empathetic thoughts. Notes that said we were not alone. Notes that said we part of a much larger community that believes in love, not hate. And then, in late May, a package arrived with a note and lots of cards in it that blew my mind.

The note and cards came from the Muslim Student Association at the University of Central Florida. It was so amazing, I need to share the entire text here.

To our dearest friends at the Roth Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando:

The board and members of Muslim Student Association @ UCF would like to extend a friendly hand in peace and love. As the news continues to scare us, and as we reflect on the frightening state of the world, the life in this society seems more and more isolating and fragile. Since our current administration took office, hate crimes against Muslims and the Jewish community have increased dramatically. In Islam, we believe in justice – standing up for the oppressed and for what is right. We also believe in humanity. We are brothers in humanity and we protect and stand up for our brothers and sisters. An injustice against any of us is an injustice against all of us. So, as our nearby Jewish Community Center, we wanted to send a message of solidarity and love to you and to the larger Jewish community.

We pray that God protects you always, showers his blessings on you and strengthens our communities in unity and solidarity. We stand with you and support you.

With love and warmest regards,

Members of the Muslim Student Association at UCF

(specific names then followed)

I was so blown away that I reached out immediately to say thank you. The Muslim Student Association Social Justice chair and I traded emails and I was invited to come to one of their meetings to speak to them. Today was the day that I went to their meeting.

On the day before Richard Spencer spews hate at the University of Florida, I spent 90 minutes in the UCF Muslim Student Association meeting with a group of warm, welcoming, intelligent, compassionate, introspective, and amazing people. I smiled as I listened to them talk about their amazing list of programs and activities for the semester. They gave me ideas for programs we can run at the JCC. Their passion for helping others was clear as they discussed CPR training to save a life, collecting food for the homeless, and their commitment to social action and social justice. I enjoyed their ice-breaker and got to participate. They spoke about getting involved with high level leadership programs at UCF and how beneficial it was and how important it was for the Muslim community to have representation. It could have been 10 years ago at UF Hillel with the Jewish students that I got to work with. The similarities were amazing. And then it was my turn to speak.

“Brother Keith’ was invited to speak and I strode to the front of the room to speak to these students who amazed me before I knew them and now that I have met them, amazed me even more. I reminded them of what had happened and thanked them for their care and choice to reach out. I discussed our many similarities and how important it was to focus on them, not our differences. I was overwhelmed as this group of students listened attentively and they made me like and appreciate them even more.