I Don't Understand What Is Going On in Harvey Weinstein's Head, But I Understand His Victims.

If you have been paying attention, reactions to Harvey Weinstein’s behavior have been predictable. One, however, gave me pause. It was this question: Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are such big stars, why didn’t they come forward sooner?

Why didn’t they? After all, they are indeed big stars, who enjoy all of the power and protections inherent in being such. Both also come from prominent acting families (as do Arquette and Sorvino). Was their previous silence a reflection of the immensity of Weinstein’s power? I think not. Their silence was a reflection of what happens to victims of of Weinstein-like treatment, to victims of trauma.

To know that you are so insignificant and vulnerable that a married man and father of five, old enough to be your father or grandfather, enjoying world-wide acclaim, would show complete disregard for all standards of permissible behavior, in order to degrade, manipulate, shame, confuse, frighten, and assault you is a stunning punch in the stomach. It is not accepted behavior to conduct a business meeting in your bathrobe, naked, or during a bath or shower, nor is it acceptable to grope people in public or to touch people who don’t want to be touched. Masturbating in front of a virtual stranger is inappropriate, as is asking a business acquaintance for a naked massage. Using your office colleagues and employees at your usual restaurant to help you do your dirty deeds is also frowned upon.

Why do people have such strong reactions to those creepy crazies who expose themselves in public? They are not physically threatened. It’s just some dude walking down the street with his stuff hanging out. We’ve seen stuff before. Hilarious, right? Not really. Because it is so far outside of commonly accepted norms, it feels scary, confusing, and wrong, and we want to protect our children from it.

In the world of social interaction, there are generally accepted standards of behavior. When someone's behavior is far outside of these norms, people on the receiving end feel that there is something about them that allowed, or even encouraged, the behavior. The victim feels insignificant, less than what society considers a member with the right to expect normal behavior, someone’s toy or object. Objects of harassment and bullying feel shame, confusion, and rage, and they feel alone. These feelings last.

Though I am not a model or actress, over the course of five decades of life, I have come across many men, most just acquaintances, who behaved in ways that made me feel dirty and disgusting. A far from exhaustive list would include the following: After I paid his retainer, my attorney made multiple passes at me. My therapist offered to hold me on his lap and comfort me. When I went to office hours, my graduate school professor locked me in his office and told me that he was turned on by my “nubility.” At the second board meeting that we attended together, a very well-known businessman and philanthropist invited me out with him, his friends, and his son, bought endless rounds of drinks, plunged his hands down my pants and up my shirt, ordered me to dance for him, and invited me to the hotel room that he shared with his son, all while repeatedly telling me how rich and powerful he was, and how helpful he could be to my projects. To show the world that I was his and would let him do anything he wanted, in the busy lobby of a hotel, a boyfriend grabbed my breasts. I once had a business meeting with an executive who furtively asked if I could come back to meet with him after the office staff went home, and noticing my shocked expression, explained that he was whispering because he was cheating on his wife with his secretary and the secretary would make his life miserable if she heard him. My clergy member told me about his disappointment with his wife’s “tits.” My co-worker cornered me in a hallway and shoved his tongue down my throat. A number of married men invited me to their homes when their wives were out. Some invited me when their wives were home. Ashtray-ugly guys told me that I was gorgeous, but needed to lose a few pounds/work on my posture/spit out my chewing gum/dumb it down a little.

Most of those men were significantly older than I was, most were married and had children, all were successful in their career and in a position of respect. So why were they behaving this way? The only answer that made any sense was that it was due to something that I had done, or something that I simply was. Taken off guard, to some degree, I sometimes went along; laughing, listening, not saying, “Go f*ck yourself!’ Sometimes, I vehemently protested or refused. After every one of those interactions, however, I felt pathetic, humiliated, compromised, and violated, like I was someone who projected something that made men think they could do or say anything they wanted to me. I also felt overwhelming guilt and self-blame, wondering if I had appeared to want these overtures. Each of these men seemed quite confident in and proud of their behavior, and appeared to believe that I would be flattered and willing. Blaming oneself helps the victim feel like she has some answers, some control over something terrifying and inexplicable. It took a half-century for me to figure out that the behavior of these men had absolutely nothing to do with me and everything to do with them.

For the record, the women who refused and were able to get away from Weinstein on that day, at that moment, were able to say, “No!” In the very next moment, however, they may not have been able to do so. The women who complied or were forced to do something were simply at a moment in their lives when winds blew dark and stormy.