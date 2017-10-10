I FELT CROSS AFTER SEEING CROSSING AT BAM

”Crossing” conducted, written and composed by Matthew Aucoin was anything but nuanced. A funeral dirge throughout, I was hoping for any sign of something that could reflect the generosity of Whitman’s spirit without the proud martyrdom. Instead, I found this opera off-putting and manipulative, not to mention a bit salacious. However, Rod Gilfry’s portrayal of Walt Whitman and his lovely rich baritone voice emerged triumphant. While the music was good there was no single aria that captivated the evening, it was more or less a reflection on mood, rather than varied operatic storytelling.

The action takes place during the civil war at an army hospital. Whitman was a champion to dying soldiers and spent much of his time tending and caring for their injuries. For the libretto, Aucoin creates an army hospital of union soldiers. Confederate soldier John Wormley poses as a union soldier to not only get help for his ailing body but send a note to the confederates exposing the location of the hospital in order to save him from hanging for going AWOL. Kindly Walt Whitman befriends him and suggests writing a note to Wormley’s family in Boston since he is not able to himself because of the wounds he has taken in battle. Walt Whitman is falling in love with nineteen-year-old Wormley. Okay, I buy that, but with wounds that undoubtedly extremely excruciating and raw, I do not buy Whitman slipping into bed with Wormley overnight conveying that they entered into a romantic relationship. It is hard for me to believe that a dying boy in pain would be interested in having sexual interaction with the much older Walt Whitman. The character comes off as an evangelistic exploiter. “Crossing” was inspired by the poetry and prose of Walt Whitman but not the substance of the man. Though he wrote erotically in “Leaves of Grass” I don’t think this is what he had in mind.