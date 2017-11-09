I Found The Secret To Improving My Health... It's Called Better Sleep

I have a confession to make. I suck at sleeping. I have been this way most of my adult life. My inability to sleep well had a lot to do with the bad habits I developed over the years. I use to do all the things that the experts would tell you NOT to do. I would eat too close to bedtime, drink too much caffeine, and the biggest killer of my sleep, I would be playing on my phone while laying in bed. I was my own worst enemy.

I “Un-learned” How to Get Good Sleep

We live in a society that demands our constant attention all the time. We are over-worked, stressed out, have poor diets and we are all collectively sleep deprived. The worst part is, we forced ourselves to forget how to sleep well. We forced ourselves to un-learn good sleep habits. I was the biggest un-leraner of them all

Even Ariana Huffington is sounding the battle alarms to get better sleep with her Sleep Revolution College Tour. According to Ariana’s reasearch:

“We sacrifice sleep in the name of productivity, but, ironically, our loss of sleep, despite the extra hours we put in at work, adds up to more than eleven days of lost productivity per year per worker, or about $2,280. This results in a total annual cost of sleep deprivation to the US economy of more than $63 billion, in the form of absenteeism and presenteeism (when employees are present at work physically but not really mentally focused).“ - Ariana Huffington The Sleep Revolution

Personally, I also had all the bad things that would disrupt my sleep, such as being a teeth grinder. My Wife would also tell me that I was the worst sleep talker as well. She said I would sometimes talk full on conversations that sounded like were in the Russian language. I never learned to speak Russian. Yes, it is extremely bizarre. I was so sleep deprived, that when I would get sleep, bizarre things, like talking in a language I never learned how to speak, would happen.

It took a while, but I did get all my bad sleep hygiene habits under control. Even though I had better habits, my inability to get a restful nights sleep still was a struggle. This sent me on a mission to understand my own biology and how I can adapt to it to increase that amount of restful sleep I could get every night.

On a Mission to Learn How to Sleep Better

I started to get desperate. The more I read about poor sleep, the more I realized how it could seriously impact my health, from higher blood pressure, to heart disease to debilitating depression. I dove into the research.

For me, an interesting point is that sleep is the new health trend. Dieting is second, healthy lifestyle is in. I met all kinds of people while doing my research that had the same sleep issues I had. It was nice to know I was not alone. What I found out is that chronic sleep deprivation is an epidemic here in the USA.

It came down to one major thing. The healthier you are, the more likely you will have restful sleep. It is a catch 22 though, because the worse you sleep the worse your health can get.

The foundation of any healthy lifestyle is sleep, unless you are napoleon (slept only a few hours a night), productivity follows adequate sleep. I’m srtill trying to figure out how napoleon conquered Europe on 4 hours of sleep. Less sleep equals less productivity, more breaks, worse eating, overall worse health. Without a good night’s sleep, the other productivity tools (pick your self help theory) won’t have a chance to work.

The Better Your Health is The Better You Sleep, But Also The Worse You Sleep The Worse Your Health Can Get

I had to get my sleep patterns under control to help improve my health. I knew that If I can just get something to help encourage a kick-start to healthy and restful sleep pattern that my body would naturally be able to take over. Yes I looked into Dr. prescribed and even all the OTC sleep aids.

Until the last couple of years, the sleep aid industry has been stagnant. The same old sleeping pills (klonopin anyone?), the same Diphenhydramine based over the counters (zzzquil, Tylenol pm, etc.). Melatonin has been around for years, but only recently have exciting new brands begun to emerge. I found one that actually worked for me the way I hoped. It’s called Instasleep

Instasleep, with its catchy marketing, is a new arrival to the market. Its like a useful altoid insofar as you take one before bed, it dissolves in your mouth, you sleep, and you wake up in the morning feeling rested. The only evidence that you took something is the minty fresh like flavor. No morning grogginess, no headache. By the way its also a sleep aid that is gluten free and Kosher.

There are numerous sleep ingredients out there, from melatonin, chamomile, valerian, to b12 to GABA. Instasleep consists of 3 natural active ingredients 5HTP, GABA and Melatonin. It worked for me.

A $70 Billon Dollar Industry That Worked To Help Me

Sleep, turns out, is a whole industry in and of itself. A 70 billion dollar industry. And that is increasing. Here is an awesome article on Inc. about the industry of Sleep that helped me in my research:

Ultimately, the ingredients in Instaleep allowed my body to re-learn how to sleep after decades of un-learning how to sleep. It took about two weeks of using it for my body to re-learn. After that I only had to use it occasionally.

Time to put on your most comfortable jammies, take something that will won’t leave you hungover, and try out that healthy lifestyle. Instasleep is what did it for me.

